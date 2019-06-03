Europe is ‘being attacked’ by ‘ideologies’: Pope calls on politicians not to ‘sow hate’
Pope Francis said Sunday politicians should “never sow hatred and fear” in an answer to a question about Matteo Salvini, Italy’s strongman and leader of the far-right.
The pontiff told journalists on the return leg of a three-day trip to Romania that it would be “very unwise” of him to express an opinion on the deputy prime minister and interior minister, who heads the anti-immigrant League party.
And he insisted the reason he had not received Salvini — who regularly waves aloft a Catholic rosary at his rallies — was simply because the minister had not requested a private audience.
“I pray for all, for Italians to move forward, for them to unite,” he said, days after Italy’s far-right parties won over 40 percent in the European elections, largely thanks to an “Italians First”, anti-migrant message.
“We must help politicians to be honest… Never should a politician sow hatred and fear, never,” he said.
Francis also repeated his plea for Europe “to overcome divisions and borders”.
“We see borders in Europe and they do no good. Please do not let Europe be defeated by pessimism or ideologies.
“Europe is being attacked not by guns or bombs, but by ideologies,” he said.
Russia accused of athletics doping cover-up: report
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is investigating claims Russian officials tried to cover up a doping case involving high jumper Danil Lysenko, following a report in Britain's Sunday Times.
Lysenko was provisionally suspended last August on the eve of the European Championships in Berlin, after failing to make himself available for out-of-competition drug testing.
According to the Sunday Times, Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) officials fabricated documents to show the 2017 world silver medallist was too ill to provide his whereabouts.
The newspaper claimed these documents came from fake doctors working at a bogus clinic in Moscow.
Canada suspends operations at embassy in Venezuela
Canada announced Sunday it was temporarily shutting its embassy in Venezuela, blaming President Nicolas Maduro for refusing to accredit diplomats critical of his regime.
At the same time, Ottawa is reviewing the status of Maduro envoys to Canada.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement that "the regime has taken steps to limit the ability of foreign embassies to function in Venezuela, particularly those advocating for the restoration of democracy" there.
In January Canada, along with the United States and major Latin American powers, was among the first to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to be acting president, beginning a months-long power struggle between him and Maduro.
Boeing discovers wing defect — including among some 737 MAX 8
Boeing announced Sunday that some of its medium-haul 737s, including the 737 MAX 8, could have a defective wing part, but that there had been no reports of flight issues linked to the defect.
The American aviation giant, which has been rocked by an unprecedented crisis after its entire 737 MAX 8 fleet was grounded in mid-March, said a subcontractor informed it of problems with a batch of a part involved in deploying the wings' leading edge.
The leading edge of an aircraft is key to takeoff and landing because it is meant to improve the wing's drag and therefore the jet's aerodynamics.