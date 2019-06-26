Evangelicals wildly chant ‘4 more years’ after Trump claims mothers are ‘executing’ their infants after birth
Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, President Donald Trump claimed that infants were being “executed” after birth.
“Unfortunately, Democrat politicians have become increasingly hostile to pro-life Americans, who want to help more children find a loving home and share their dreams with the world,” Trump told the evangelical crowd.
“Virtually every top Democrat now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up to the moment of birth. By the way, if you watched Virginia, the governor, after the moment of birth — that was something that nobody — that was something that nobody heard of before. After the moment of birth.”
“Nobody believed it. I had never heard of it. I don’t think anybody had heard of it, when he talked about wrapping the child and then discussing with the mother whether or not she wants to keep — the child is born. So that becomes an execution. That becomes an execution. Every child born and unborn is made in the holy image of God, and that is why I have asked Congress to prohibit the late-term abortion of babies,” Trump said.
Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia faced a backlash from conservatives after supporting a measure to loosen restrictions on late-term abortions. Republicans falsely accused the Democratic governor of supporting infanticide.
This article was originally published at Salon
