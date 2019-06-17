Ex-Ambassador to Russia explains how Putin will exploit the divisions between Trump and his advisors
The former U.S. ambassador to Russia explained how Vladimir Putin will exploit the divisions between President Donald Trump and his advisors.
“A double bombshell in reporting from The New York Times this weekend about the president and his relationship with Russian president Putin,” anchor Kasie Hunt said.
“First, The Times reports that the U.S. is escalating online attacks on Russia’s power grid in an effort, ‘partly as a warning and partly to be poised to conduct cyber strikes if a major conflict broke out between Washington and Moscow.’ But that’s not all,” she noted. “The second bombshell in that report that officials are worried about briefing the president.”
She read a longer passage from the report.
“Pentagon and intelligence officials described broad hesitation to go into detail with Mr. Trump about operations against Russia for concern over his reaction and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials, as he did in 2017 when he mentioned a sensitive operation in Syria to the Russian foreign minister,” The Times reported.
“Yikes,” Hunt noted.
For analysis, Hunt interviewed Michael McFaul, who is now a professor at Stanford.
“How concerned should we be that our intelligence community doesn’t trust the president with this kind of sensitive information?”
“It’s incredible if it’s true, it’s absolutely shocking,” he replied.
“And when you have such a disconnect between the president and the rest of his national security team, as you do on Russia, that leads to these bizarre cut-arounds and end-arounds where the government is not telling the president what he needs to know,” he explained. “And I think it’s really irresponsible of the president, but also of his national security team.”
“What would you do behind the scenes if this was the conundrum you were facing, trying to make a decision about what to do in the best interests of the country but being concerned that the president of the United States wasn’t going to be on the same page?
“If you listen to what the Secretary of State says, if you listen to what the National Security Advisor says, it sounds like we are almost going to war. Yet, the president seems to be wanting to talk about engagement, which suggests again there is a disconnect between the president and his national security team,” he said. “That’s on John Bolton. He needs to do a better job.”
“There can be all the messaging you want at a lower level — as I did as U.S. ambassador to Russia — but if the president is not saying it himself in this case with President Trump, Putin will read into that that there is a division and they will try to play that division,” he explained. “That is exactly what they have been doing for the last two years.”
Watch:
QAnon authors in a fight over doing an audiobook — because they think their followers can’t read
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the authors of a popular book for believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory are in a bitter fight over whether or not to release an audiobook version.
QAnon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening came out last year and peaked near the top of the Amazon bestseller list in March. One of the book's co-authors, Dustin Nemos, is publicly attacking another co-author, who goes by the name of "JoeM," for his "petty and hostile and paranoid" refusal to help produce an audiobook, and notes that it is necessary because a disproportionate number of QAnon believers are elderly, have bad eyesight, and may not be able to read the book as text. JoeM, for his part, has accused Nemos of being a "grifter" who is trying to make a buck off of true believers.
Population of Earth to reach 9.7 billion in 2050: UN
The world population is expected to climb to 9.7 billion in 2050 from 7.7 billion today, with the population of sub-Saharan Africa doubling, a United Nations report released Monday said.
The population could then grow to 11 billion by 2100, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs's "World Population Prospects" report.
The study paints a picture of a future in which a handful of countries see their populaces surge as life expectancy lengthens while the global growth rate slows amid declining fertility rates.
By 2050, more than half of the world's population growth will be concentrated in just nine countries: India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States.
Trump’s only winning strategy is to tear down Democrats — because he has nothing to promote: MSNBC panel
President Donald Trump has little to promote for 2020, so political analysts on MSNBC think that he'll likely spend the campaign working to tear everyone else down.
Howard Fineman noted that if Trump intends to do a "tear down" campaign, the most important things Democrats will have are policy proposals to set themselves apart from a White House that is unwilling to pass anything through Congress.
"It's just a question of can he do what he did in 2016 and 2018, which was, frankly, mobilize voters in a fear-tactic kind of way," said Fineman during Monday's "Meet the Press."
Host Kasie Hunt said that it seems the new Trump poll numbers show that his base is losing enthusiasm as they go into the election.