Ex-prosecutor explains why Trump feels like he can lie about Robert Mueller

On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Trump is everything he accuses special counsel Robert Mueller of being — and he feels confident in gaslighting the American people because he knows no one has the ability to challenge him on it.

“The president falsely accused Mueller of illegally deleting anti-Trump text messages between two former FBI employees,” said Blitzer. “In fact, those messages were wiped from government phones by the Justice Department in accordance with longstanding department policy. What’s your reaction to that baseless, personal attack from the president on Mueller?”

“It’s disgusting behavior that we’ve come to expect from the sitting President of the United States of America,” said Bharara. “And it’s ironic. Lots of things are ironic.”

“What Donald Trump complains about a lot is whether or not there was sufficient evidence, or sufficient process with which to make certain findings in the Mueller report, or in the Southern District cases, or in other criminal cases,” said Bharara, “And yet he goes about tossing off allegations right and left that have no basis in reality, no basis in fact, no basis in logic.”

“Think about what kind of special counsel, I shudder to think about it, Donald Trump would have made, if he can go before cameras and impugn the integrity of somebody else based on nothing?” said Bharara. “Because he can get away with it — at least with a certain segment of the population — because he has no voice of equal volume to challenge him.”

