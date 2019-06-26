Ex-prosecutor explains why Trump feels like he can lie about Robert Mueller
On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Trump is everything he accuses special counsel Robert Mueller of being — and he feels confident in gaslighting the American people because he knows no one has the ability to challenge him on it.
“The president falsely accused Mueller of illegally deleting anti-Trump text messages between two former FBI employees,” said Blitzer. “In fact, those messages were wiped from government phones by the Justice Department in accordance with longstanding department policy. What’s your reaction to that baseless, personal attack from the president on Mueller?”
“It’s disgusting behavior that we’ve come to expect from the sitting President of the United States of America,” said Bharara. “And it’s ironic. Lots of things are ironic.”
“What Donald Trump complains about a lot is whether or not there was sufficient evidence, or sufficient process with which to make certain findings in the Mueller report, or in the Southern District cases, or in other criminal cases,” said Bharara, “And yet he goes about tossing off allegations right and left that have no basis in reality, no basis in fact, no basis in logic.”
“Think about what kind of special counsel, I shudder to think about it, Donald Trump would have made, if he can go before cameras and impugn the integrity of somebody else based on nothing?” said Bharara. “Because he can get away with it — at least with a certain segment of the population — because he has no voice of equal volume to challenge him.”
Democrats believe Mueller testimony could be tipping point for impeachment: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that some House Democrats view special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming public testimony to the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees in July as a potential tipping point that could sway both Democratic leaders and the American people in favor of opening an impeachment probe.
"Democrats who support opening up an impeachment inquiry believe this could bolster the calls to open up formal proceedings, perhaps shift public opinion, perhaps encourage the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move off of her opposition to opening up an impeachment probe because of what Bob Mueller will say," said Raju.
Mueller agrees to testify in public about Russia investigation after House Democrats issue subpoena: report
On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public about the Russia investigation, following subpoenas from House Democrats.
"The House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee announced ... the special counsel has agreed to appear in public on July 17th in an open session to testify about what he found as a part of his two-year investigation into Russian interference, as well as potential obstruction of justice in the White House," said CNN reported Manu Raju. "Now, they say in this letter, both the chairmen of these committees, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, that they have subpoenaed Bob Mueller and he's agreed to testify under subpoena."
Prosecutors offered indicted GOP congressman a deal to keep his multiple taxpayer-funded trysts quiet — but he refused
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), facing indictment for stealing campaign funds and falsifying spending reports, was offered a deal by to keep secret the incidents in which he used taxpayer money to finance affairs with lobbyists — but he refused.
"Prosecutors told a judge they tried to cut a deal with Hunter to avoid revealing the alleged tryst, but his attorneys refused," reported CNN's Tom Foreman.
The affairs were made public shortly after it was revealed that Hunter's wife Margaret, an alleged co-conspirator in the scheme, was cooperating with prosecutors. Hunter had previously tried to blame the entire scheme on his wife — a claim that looks increasingly dubious.