‘Lazy, stupid and dangerous’: Ex-Republican explains how much he regrets enabling Trump’s right-wing populism
Sometimes, it’s only when you’re on the outside looking in that you can perceive the real truth of a situation.
This appears to be the case for Max Boot, a conservative pundit who has become disillusioned with the right wing and the Republican Party since the rise of President Donald Trump. Boot has already publicly announced that he was wrong for supporting the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and he left the GOP in disgust at its current state. And in a new column for the Washington Post this week, he expressed more regret about his past in the conservative movement — in particular, his engagement in the anti-intellectual rhetoric common on the right.
“I used to think right-wing anti-elitism against the intellectuals — in contrast to the left-wing anti-elitism against the rich — was innocuous and even well-warranted,” he wrote. “While warning of the dangers of populism, I sometimes indulged in this kind of posturing myself. Like a lot of conservative eggheads, I imagined that, even though I lived among the coastal elite, I was expressing the wisdom of the heartland.”
He added: “I now realize that these stereotypes are lazy, stupid and dangerous.”
It’s dangerous, of course, because anti-intellectual rhetoric is a common tool of authoritarians seeking to undermine anyone who could challenge them. Boot noted that Joseph Stalin, Pol Pot, and Mao Zedong all demonized and went after intellectuals they feared. These actions mirror Trump’s attacks on experts and the media, whom Trump calls “the enemy of the people,” echoing Stalin himself.
Of course, intellectuals and commentators aren’t without their faults. Boot himself, as a backer of the Iraq War, would be a prime example of their failings. But anti-intellectualism — denunciations of the “chattering class” — was itself a disturbing trait of the second Bush administration as it devised to bring the country to war, with horrifying consequences. Public intellectuals aren’t above criticism, but a political ideology that denounces them as illegitimate should be feared.
When someone like Trump wields anti-intellectualism and hostility to public figures who can challenge him, it’s a clear sign we’re on a perilous path.
“In the United States, to be sure, it will not lead to Stalinist show trials, a Cultural Revolution or the ‘killing fields,’ but it could conceivably lead to the kind of soft authoritarianism that Viktor Orban has imposed in Hungary,” wrote Boot. “President Trump shows his eagerness to imitate the dictators by calling the news media ‘the enemy of the people’ and denouncing his critics as traitors. The president’s hateful rhetoric encouraged one supporter to mail pipe bombs to prominent liberals and journalists, and could yet spark greater violence.”
He also speculated that Trump’s anger toward the media and others comes not just from cynical political motives but arises from his fragile ego.
“More than a political threat, the chattering classes are a psychological threat: They feed Trump’s insecurities because he knows they view him as a buffoonish ignoramus, not as the ‘‘extremely stable genius’ that he so desperately wants to be,” said Boot.
Former federal prosecutor explaining why Robert Mueller has no choice but to testify
Former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah explained Wednesday that Congress must call those involved in the special counsel's investigation to testify.
During the afternoon panel for Nicolle Wallace, NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla explained that the Judiciary Committee members are so frustrated by the lack of people appearing in their hearings. Others believe the U.S. should be in an active impeachment mode. Others believe "Mueller should have been there two weeks ago," she said.
Przybyla said that none seem to understand why special counsel Robert Mueller is so resistant to testifying.
House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for stonewalling Census investigation
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for their refusal to cooperate with the investigation into how the Trump administration is rigging the 2020 Census against Democrats and people of color.
In a statement prior to the vote, a spokesperson for House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said that the Justice Department and the Commerce Department "have made no commitment or counter-offer regarding any of the critical documents in our subpoenas."
The Trump administration invoked executive privilege over the Census documents ahead of the vote.
‘When I hear the ‘I word’ I think of imbecile’: MSNBC panel mocks Trump’s stupidity for trying to be impeached
President Donald Trump has tried to egg on Democrats and encourage them to impeach him. An MSNBC panel walked through several strange personality traits that seem to be contributing to his eagerness.
According to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker, Trump appears to be "goading" Democrats into impeaching him "because he believed it would be beneficial for him." She noted that Trump, ironically, seems to be looking at former President Bill Clinton as a guide. Clinton not only survived but thrived.
"At the end of the day everyone I talked to, President Trump does not want to be impeached, he understands that will be a bad thing," she said. Though he seems to be intrigued by it, calling impeachment "the I-word."