Ex-Republican horrified by Trump’s inability to even ‘string together sentences’

A conservative columnist who recently abandoned the Republican Party thinks Donald Trump isn’t just a liar — the president of the United States is trying to “murder the very idea of truth.”

“The debasement of words has reached a zenith with the coming of America’s 45th president, who dominates discourse in this country in ways perhaps no other president ever has. And if we hope to repair the damage that’s been done, we need to understand what it is about Trump’s misuse of words that is pernicious and dangerous,” writes Peter Wehner in The Atlantic.

“The least problematic part is the sheer banality of Donald Trump’s words. During his presidency, Trump has uttered no beautiful and memorable phrases. His inaugural address, which is a speech normally meant to inspire the citizenry, is remembered, if at all, for the phrase American carnage and Trump’s description of a dystopian nation, broken and shattered,” he continues.

“More worrisome is that many of Trump’s utterances are an incoherent word salad. If you read the transcript of many of his interviews and extemporaneous speeches, you often find that Trump is not only unable to lay out a coherent argument; at times he’s unable to string together sentences that parse.”

But it is Trump’s war with facts and reality itself, Wehner writes, which puts him “in a sinister category all his own.”

Read the whole column here.