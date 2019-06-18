Ex-Republican horrified by Trump’s inability to even ‘string together sentences’
A conservative columnist who recently abandoned the Republican Party thinks Donald Trump isn’t just a liar — the president of the United States is trying to “murder the very idea of truth.”
“The debasement of words has reached a zenith with the coming of America’s 45th president, who dominates discourse in this country in ways perhaps no other president ever has. And if we hope to repair the damage that’s been done, we need to understand what it is about Trump’s misuse of words that is pernicious and dangerous,” writes Peter Wehner in The Atlantic.
“The least problematic part is the sheer banality of Donald Trump’s words. During his presidency, Trump has uttered no beautiful and memorable phrases. His inaugural address, which is a speech normally meant to inspire the citizenry, is remembered, if at all, for the phrase American carnage and Trump’s description of a dystopian nation, broken and shattered,” he continues.
“More worrisome is that many of Trump’s utterances are an incoherent word salad. If you read the transcript of many of his interviews and extemporaneous speeches, you often find that Trump is not only unable to lay out a coherent argument; at times he’s unable to string together sentences that parse.”
But it is Trump’s war with facts and reality itself, Wehner writes, which puts him “in a sinister category all his own.”
Mitch McConnell says he won’t support reparations because ‘we elected an African-American president’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that the United States does not need to pay reparations for slavery in part because "we elected an African-American president."
McConnell was confronted with a question about reparations during a press gaggle at the Capitol.
"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea," the Kentucky Republican opined. "We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We've elected an African-American president."
Trump campaigner changes the subject when asked what ‘promises’ Trump has kept
Marc Lotter, the strategic communications chief for Donald Trump's re-election campaign, had a bit of a communication problem when questioned about the president's slogan "promises made, promises kept."
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt asked Lotter in an interview about the president's launch rally, which kicks off in Orlando Tuesday evening. She noticed there were signs saying "promises made, promises kept," but wasn't sure exactly what it was referencing.
"I think the president’s message is going to be based on promises made, promises kept," he confessed. "He’s going to highlight the economy. He’s going to highlight that for the first time in ten years. Paychecks are growing. We have more Jobs than we do job seekers. These are all very positive benefits to the president’s leadership. And it’s going to be a choice."
Pompeo: US must be able to respond to any Iranian attack
The United States must have the capability to respond to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
He spoke at the Florida headquarters of US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, a day after the US said it was sending another 1,000 troops to the region in response to what it called hostile behavior by Tehran.
That deployment should "convince the Islamic government of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the region," Pompeo said.