Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Republican horrified by Trump’s inability to even ‘string together sentences’

Published

1 hour ago

on

A conservative columnist who recently abandoned the Republican Party thinks Donald Trump isn’t just a liar — the president of the United States is trying to “murder the very idea of truth.”

“The debasement of words has reached a zenith with the coming of America’s 45th president, who dominates discourse in this country in ways perhaps no other president ever has. And if we hope to repair the damage that’s been done, we need to understand what it is about Trump’s misuse of words that is pernicious and dangerous,” writes Peter Wehner in The Atlantic.

“The least problematic part is the sheer banality of Donald Trump’s words. During his presidency, Trump has uttered no beautiful and memorable phrases. His inaugural address, which is a speech normally meant to inspire the citizenry, is remembered, if at all, for the phrase American carnage and Trump’s description of a dystopian nation, broken and shattered,” he continues.

“More worrisome is that many of Trump’s utterances are an incoherent word salad. If you read the transcript of many of his interviews and extemporaneous speeches, you often find that Trump is not only unable to lay out a coherent argument; at times he’s unable to string together sentences that parse.”

But it is Trump’s war with facts and reality itself, Wehner writes, which puts him “in a sinister category all his own.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Mitch McConnell says he won’t support reparations because ‘we elected an African-American president’

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that the United States does not need to pay reparations for slavery in part because "we elected an African-American president."

McConnell was confronted with a question about reparations during a press gaggle at the Capitol.

"I don't think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea," the Kentucky Republican opined. "We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We've elected an African-American president."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump campaigner changes the subject when asked what ‘promises’ Trump has kept

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

Marc Lotter, the strategic communications chief for Donald Trump's re-election campaign, had a bit of a communication problem when questioned about the president's slogan "promises made, promises kept."

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt asked Lotter in an interview about the president's launch rally, which kicks off in Orlando Tuesday evening. She noticed there were signs saying "promises made, promises kept," but wasn't sure exactly what it was referencing.

"I think the president’s message is going to be based on promises made, promises kept," he confessed. "He’s going to highlight the economy. He’s going to highlight that for the first time in ten years. Paychecks are growing. We have more Jobs than we do job seekers. These are all very positive benefits to the president’s leadership. And it’s going to be a choice."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Pompeo: US must be able to respond to any Iranian attack

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 18, 2019

By

The United States must have the capability to respond to any Iranian attack on US interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

He spoke at the Florida headquarters of US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, a day after the US said it was sending another 1,000 troops to the region in response to what it called hostile behavior by Tehran.

That deployment should "convince the Islamic government of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the region," Pompeo said.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link