Ex-Trump aide Jason Miller forced out of posh legal job after profane rant against House Judiciary chair

Another former advisor to President Donald Trump is being “retired” from their position after a social media rant about House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the Daily Beast reported.

Miller was working as a managing director at a prominent Washington, D.C. consulting firm before the rant, but after it is “parting ways.”

“I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to formally announcing my next move in the coming weeks,” Miller said in a statement. “Teneo is an incredible firm and without a doubt the premier CEO consultancy on the planet. They have always been great to me and I’m proud to have called them teammates for the past two and a half years.”

Miller did the rant just days ago where he called the top Democrat a “fat f*ck.”

“He’s a f*cking scumbag. Anyone obsessed with attacking innocent Hope Hicks should take a long walk off a short pier,” Miller tweeted.

The rant happened a few days after Nadler did the questioning of Hope Hicks in a closed-door hearing, though it’s unclear if it is related to that. Nadler accidentally referred to Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski,” which he later said was a slip. It gave the impression that he was referencing a one-time affair between Hicks and former campaign chief Corey Lewandowski.

The attacks on Nadler centered around the chair’s weight.

In a tweet, Miller said people should “call Mr. Nadler ‘Mr. MuffinTop.’” He also referred to Nadler, saying “Fat f*cks gonna fat f*ck,” “You’re gross, you fat f*ck,” and “You’re fat and nasty. Don’t harass Hope and then try to play nice.”

Miller is also currently involved in a $100 million defamation suit against Gizmodo and Splinter reporter Katherine Krueger, saying that Splinter worked with Miller’s ex-lover A.J. Delgado to plant false stories Miller drugged a stripper with an abortion pill, The Beast said.

