Ex-UN chief tells nuclear powers to get serious about disarming
Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday urged nuclear powers to “get serious” about disarmament, warning of a “very real risk” that decades of work on international arms control could collapse.
Ban told a Security Council meeting that the US pullout of the Iran nuclear deal sends the wrong signal to North Korea, where President Donald Trump is hoping to persuade Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear program.
“There is also the very real risk that the whole architecture of arms control and nuclear non-proliferation that was built up during the decades of superpower confrontation may collapse, through a combination of neglect, hubris and ill-founded threat analysis,” Ban said.
Global disarmament efforts suffered a blow after the United States scrapped the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in February, prompting Russia to suspend its participation.
Russia is threatening to pull out of negotiations on a new START treaty, another key arms control treaty that caps the number of nuclear warheads and is due to expire in 2021.
Ban stressed that arms control “goes to the very heart of the Security Council” and the five permanent council members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — have a responsibility to advance disarmament.
“It is in the interests of the P5 to get serious about disarmament if they wish to maintain the near universal international commitment to preventing nuclear proliferation,” he said.
A former South Korean foreign minister, Ban stepped down as UN chief in December 2016 and has since joined the Elders group of former global leaders, which was founded by the late Nelson Mandela.
Trump’s prized DC hotel sued after woman claims lack of handrail caused her to fall down the steps
President Donald Trump's prized hotel in Washington, D.C. was sued this week by a woman claiming that the lack of a handrail at one of the hotel's entrances caused her to fall down the stairs.
The lawsuit, which was first flagged by BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman, claims that Virginia resident Ellen Snow fell down the stairs while exiting the Trump DC hotel because "there was no handrail on the first set of exterior steps leading directly from the Trump Hotel’s door."
This fall, the suit contends, inflicted Snow with "personal injuries which have caused and will continue to cause physical and mental pain and suffering and other noneconomic damages." The suit also alleges that these injuries have caused Snow to experience a "decreased quality of life."
GOP ex-lawmaker explains how Don Jr may have just wriggled out of a perjury trap — thanks to Senate Republicans
Former Republican lawmaker David Jolly doesn't expect much to come out of Donald Trump Jr.'s closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The former Florida congressman told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the committee chairman, had probably called the president's son back to testify so he could clear up inaccurate testimony from his previous appearance.
"Recall when he first announced this, the Republican chairperson took a lot of heat from his fellow Republican senators who publicly admonished him who said this matter is done," Jolly said. "I think the question around Don Jr. being called back is, was this a platform by which he could clarify his previous testimony and avoid any type of perjury trap, where he's lying to the Senate, or was this done to hold his feet to the fire and see if there was a lie that rises to the level of something meaningful for Senate action."
Donald Trump, Jr. slinks away after Senate Intel. grilling: I’m ‘not at all’ worried about perjury charges
Donald Trump, Jr., the president's son, insisted on Wednesday that he is "not at all" worried about facing perjury charges after he was forced to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a second time.
"I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there was nothing to change," Trump Jr. told reporters after exiting the closed door hearing.
“Sir, are you worried about perjury?” one reporter shouted.
“Not at all," the president's son insisted.
Watch the video below.
NEW @DonaldJTrumpJr speaks to reporters following his closed door testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee.