Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ accuse Trump of stoking public rage
Five men wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape of a New York jogger accused Donald Trump on Friday of putting “a bounty on our heads,” as a Netflix documentary sheds renewed light on their ordeal.
The “Central Park Five” case saw a group of teens, four black and one Hispanic aged 14 to 16, falsely accused of nearly killing a young white woman.
It dominated headlines 30 years ago, sharply exposing fraught race relations in the US city.
President Trump, a real estate mogul at the time, amplified public outrage by paying for full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty.
“When Donald Trump took out that full page ad in New York city newspapers calling for our execution, he placed a bounty on our heads,” said one of the men, Yusef Salaam.
The names, phone numbers and addresses of the accused were also published by newspapers at the time, he said.
“If you could imagine the horror of that … It was almost as if they were trying to get someone from the darkest enclaves of society to come into our homes, drag us from our beds and hang us from the trees of Central Park.”
Despite dramatic holes in the case against them and no DNA match from the crime scene, all five were convicted.
They spent between six and 13 years in prison before a serial rapist confessed that he alone had attacked 28-year-old investment banker Trisha Meili.
But all five had already served their jail terms.
“We were just babies. The system ran over us,” said Salaam, speaking Friday at an American Civil Liberties Union event in Los Angeles honoring the five men.
– ‘Exonerated Five’ –
The story of the case is the subject of a new Netflix drama “When They See Us,” directed by “Selma” filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
It depicts how the five teenagers were picked up during a police sweep of the area and interrogated at length, often without the presence of an attorney or a parent.
Meili, who was ambushed during a night run and left for dead in the park, gradually recovered but had no memory of the attack, leaving police and prosecutors under intense pressure to find the assailants.
The case was a crucible for tensions and fears at a time when race relations were strained, a crack cocaine epidemic ravaged poor communities, violent crime was rampant and the gulf between rich and poor gaped wide.
The Netflix series has been praised by critics and has reignited debate over the case, particularly among those too young to remember the case.
Actor Joshua Jackson, who portrays one of the boys’ lawyers in the show, said their treatment by the police, media and public was a “scab that needs to be picked at” in the age of Trump.
“One can’t call for the murder of children and ever be forgiven for that … It’s a beyond the pale egregious thing for him to have done,” he said.
“I don’t think there’s any of the details of this (case) that would be particularly — unfortunately — shocking if you heard about them happening right now,” Jackson added.
In 2014, following a long legal battle, the so-called “Central Park Five” received a $41 million compensation settlement for their time behind bars.
“We were boys when we were sent to prison and we were men when we came out,” said Salaam. “We had to struggle to break the label that the media gave us.”
He added: “I’m one of the Exonerated Five.”
Seminal feminist punk band Bikini Kill stages comeback
A 90s-era radical feminist punk band whose scream-along sound became a girl-power call to arms, Bikini Kill was a beacon for a generation of activists striving for a world more hospitable to women.
Now, as an American political battle over reproductive rights rages more fiercely than it has in years, the group known for their catchphrase "Revolution Girl Style, Now!" is back, reuniting to spread their message of empowerment and equality, protesting violence against women and normalizing female anger.
The group -- including frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox and newcomer Erica Dawn Lyle -- broke up in 1997 but recently delivered a thunderous series of performances in New York after playing shows in Los Angeles, and will rock London on Monday.
Google walkout organizer quits — citing retaliation fear
A Google worker who helped organize a massive walkout to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct said Friday she had quit her job.
In a post at Medium, Claire Stapleton said her decision to resign was based on her expecting another child but also because she was marked for retaliation by department heads after the walkout late last year.
"If I stayed, I didn't just worry that there'd be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it," Stapleton said.
"Life is extremely short and realistically we only have a couple of years left until the world hurtles into climate apocalypse or some other paroxysm of our own doing."
BUSTED: White House caught blocking intelligence aide’s testimony on a ‘possibly catastrophic’ disaster
President Donald Trump's administration is notorious for ignoring reality, but according to a bombshell new Washington Post report, that perspective is preventing Americans from being warned about a potential catastrophe.
"White House officials barred a State Department intelligence staffer from submitting written testimony this week to the House Intelligence Committee warning that human-caused climate change could be 'possibly catastrophic' after State officials refused to excise the document’s references to the scientific consensus on climate change," the newspaper reported.