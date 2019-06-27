Quantcast
Far-right extremists are violently obsessed with shutting down ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’

“Drag Queen Story Hour” is an event that takes place in libraries across the country.

Kids come to the library and share story hour with performers dressed in drag.

But as Kelly Weill reports in the Daily Beast, far-right extremists are obsessed with shutting them down, professing outside with loud bullhorns and doxxing the performers online.

“Full of princess dresses and sing-a-longs, the events are a hit with kids,” Weill writes.

“Less so with some members of the religious right, who’ve shouted anti-LGBT slogans from bullhorns outside the events. But the campaigns don’t stop at the library doors. On the messaging app Telegram, extremists have encouraged harassment against Story Hour participants, and even established channels dedicated to collecting the personal information on people who attend, known as doxxing.”

The campaign of harassment doesn’t stop there.

“One Telegram post, authored by a well-known neo-Nazi, encourages followers to collect information like license plate numbers for parents who attend the story hours, and share them on white supremacist channels. It’s unclear whether the calls for doxxing have materialized at the protests,” she writes.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Justice Roberts called out for pro-GOP gerrymandering ruling: ‘He’s absolutely doing politics’

June 27, 2019

Addressing a closely-decided Supreme Court decision that allows majority legislatures to gerrymander districts to retain control of statehouses, the head of the Constitutional Accountability Center mocked Chief Justice John Roberts for his purely political deciding vote while acting like he is above politics.

According to Elizabeth Wydra, Roberts has gone to great lengths to make the conservative court appear to be non-partisan but that his authoring of the 5-4 decision was a tip-off that he is still a Republican at heart.

"Elizabeth, we heard a for foreshadowing of this from Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the huge importance of the census decision -- which we'll get to in a few moments to the fight over the travel ban -- and talked about the concern over divisions like this, 5-4 divisions ... and that's exactly what happened here," CNN host Poppy Harlow prodded.

Justice Kagan pens blistering dissent after Supreme Court approves ‘election rigging’ in gerrymandering case

June 27, 2019

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that they can't decide one way or the other about partisan gerrymandering because the issue comes from state legislators elected by the people. But it was Justice Elena Kagan who issued a fiery dissent calling gerrymandering outright "election rigging."

“'Governments,' the Declaration of Independence states, 'deriv[e] their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.' The Constitution begins: 'We the People of the United States.' The Gettysburg Address (almost) ends: '[G]overnment of the people, by the people, for the people.' If there is a single idea that made our Nation (and that our Nation commended to the world), it is this one: The people are sovereign. The 'power,' James Madison wrote, 'is in the people over the Government, and not in the Government over the people.' Free and fair and periodic elections are the key to that vision," Kagan wrote. "The people get to choose their representatives. And then they get to decide, at regular intervals, whether to keep them."

