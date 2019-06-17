Far-right Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini in Washington to stress Italy’s closeness to Trump administration
Matteo Salvini, the far-right Italian deputy prime minister, spoke during a visit to Washington on Monday of his “closeness” to President Donald Trump’s administration.
Salvini, whose powerful League party did well in last month’s European Parliament elections, met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and was due to meet later with Vice President Mike Pence in the White House.
Salvini, whose party is often at odds with their coalition partners, the Five Star Movement, played down his own role in cracking down on boats trying to save migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
He focused instead on a “shared vision” with the Trump administration of “Iran, Venezuela, Libya, the situation in the Middle East, Israel’s right to exist” and “concerns about Chinese arrogance towards Europe and the African continent.”
Like Trump, he called for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to “bring Moscow closer to the system of western values rather than be driven into Beijing’s arms.”
Also like the US president, he defended massive tax cuts despite concerns in Brussels about Rome’s soaring debt, and went as far as calling for a “Trumpian budget” in his country.
– Invitation to Pompeo –
Salvini also distanced himself from Italy’s signing of an accord that saw it become the first G7 member to join China’s “New Silk Road” global trade network, which the United States views with suspicion as a means of expanding Chinese hegemony.
He also denounced the government’s failure to formally recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, as Washington and other European countries have done. “If it was up to me, we would have already recognized him,” he said during a press briefing.
As for the European Union, which Trump has often targeted, Salvini criticized “weaknesses” before laying into the EU’s chief diplomat and fellow Italian Federica Mogherini a day before she makes her own visit to Washington.
Trump and his administration have not made any secret of their affinity for the populist government in Rome.
Salvini said he had persuaded Pompeo to visit Italy’s central Abruzzo region, where his grandparents came from, and played up the ideological links with other countries.
Between Italy, the United States, Israel, Brazil, Poland and Hungary, there is a closeness in their vision of the world, of rights and values,” he said, insisting that the League was not “isolated.”
Pentagon releases photos saying it proves Iran was responsible for oil tanker fire
The Pentagon is releasing high-resolution photos showing what they say proves mines were not the only cause of the oil tanker fire that President Donald Trump has alleged was an attack.
CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr said that the Pentagon released the photos after so much doubt surrounded the allegations. The legacy of the war in Iraq has prompted many to speculate that the claim of an Iranian attack is part of a ploy by the Trump government, who is eager to go to war with Iran.
Masters of manipulation: the evolution of ‘puppy dog eyes’
Ever wondered how dogs learned to use their "puppy eyes" to bend us to their will?
It turns out our pet pooches have evolved human-like eyebrow muscles, which let them make the sad faces that melt our hearts, according to a new study published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
It involved dissecting the cadavers of domestic dogs and comparing them to those of wild wolves, our best friends' ancestors, whom they branched off from around 33,000 years ago (don't worry, no animals were killed for the research).
Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade
Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.
Toronto Police have located two victims with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries.
Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.
An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.
