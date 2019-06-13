Fire fighters union boss taunts Trump over his meltdown about Biden endorsement: ‘We have not lost any members’
International Association of Fire Fighters President Harold Schaitberger on Thursday taunted President Donald Trump for getting comically angry last month after his union endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
During an appearance on the Hill.TV program “Rising with Krystal and Saagar,” the IAFF boss said that Trump’s efforts to get his own members to turn on him had completely fallen flat — and he said the union’s endorsement of Biden had barely made any waves within the organization.
“We have 316,000 members,” Schaitberger said. “We had 602… members who expressed their disagreement. 602! We have not lost any membership over this, which was suggested.”
Trump had a Twitter meltdown in the wake of the IAFF’s Biden endorsement in May, as he retweeted dozens of messages from his supporters insisting that real fire fighters actually love him and are simply being thwarted by corrupt union bosses.
Trump also claimed in a later tweet that “the International Association of Firefighters Union is rebelling on their very foolish leader” and suggested that “perhaps they will vote him out of office.”
Watch the video below.
You may recall @POTUS retweetstorm after Firefighters Union endorsed @JoeBiden. IAFF President Harold Schaitberger tells @krystalball and I today that only 602 out of of his 316,000 members pushed back on their endorsement of Biden and that zero have resigned membership pic.twitter.com/06jzl4X5ds
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 13, 2019
