Fireworks erupt at latest Mueller hearing as chairman Jerry Nadler schools GOP’s Jim Jordan
A feisty Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for blatantly misstating facts about the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.
After Jordan went on a lengthy diatribe against the FBI for supposedly relying on the Steele dossier to launch an investigation against the Trump campaign, Nadler jumped in to formally correct the record.
“It is well established that the investigation was not predicated on the Steele dossier, but rather on the observation of…” Nadler began.
“I don’t think I said that!” Jordan interrupted.
Nadler then banged his gavel.
“The gentleman does not have the time at the moment!” he said.
“I’m responding to what you just said,” Jordan replied.
“You’re not responding because I’m in the middle of saying something,” Nadler shot back, then banged his gavel again with an exasperated look on his face.
“The investigation was predicated on the incident with [former Trump campaign adviser] George Papadopoulos,” he said. “The Steele dossier, insofar as it was used in the application in the FISA court, the FISA court was informed in the memo that the information in the dossier was unreliable, it came from a source that was paid for by the Clinton campaign.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Evangelical calls out Christian right for continuing to oppose therapeutic weed: ‘America is sick’
In a column for the New York Times, religion writer Jonathan Merritt made the Christian case to evangelicals who aligned themselves with the Republican Party during the Ronald Reagan era to accept that therapeutic marijuana could ease the suffering of hundreds of thousands of pain sufferers -- and that Jesus would approve.
According to Merritt, who admits he grew up the son of an evangelical pastor, that he was raised to believe that "marijuana was just one more sinful tool that the devil used to shred America’s moral fabric."
Florida city agrees to pay $600,000 ransom to hackers
A Florida town has agreed to pay a $600,000 ransom in Bitcoin after hackers paralyzed its computer systems.
The payment was authorized this week by the city council of Riviera Beach, which is located north of Miami and has a population of around 32,500, the Palm Beach Post reported.
According to the newspaper, the virus that shut down the city's computer systems was unleashed on May 29 by an employee of the city's police department who opened a phishing email.
The city posted a notice to the public on its website on June 5 stating it had "experienced a data security event" and was "working with our internal management team and third party consultants to address all issues."
Matt Gaetz gets laughed at after his attempt to derail Mueller hearing hilariously backfires
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tried to turn the latest hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election into a hearing on border security -- and then got hilariously shut down by one of the panelists.
During his allotted time, Gaetz changed the subject away entirely from the Mueller report and decided to grill one of the witnesses for her views on border security.
In particular, Gaetz asked Carrie Cordero, a Robert M. Gates senior fellow and general counsel at the Center for New American Security, about her work writing about the security problems posed by Mexican drug cartels.