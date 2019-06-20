Fireworks erupt at latest Mueller hearing as chairman Jerry Nadler schools GOP’s Jim Jordan

A feisty Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for blatantly misstating facts about the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

After Jordan went on a lengthy diatribe against the FBI for supposedly relying on the Steele dossier to launch an investigation against the Trump campaign, Nadler jumped in to formally correct the record.

“It is well established that the investigation was not predicated on the Steele dossier, but rather on the observation of…” Nadler began.

“I don’t think I said that!” Jordan interrupted.

Nadler then banged his gavel.

“The gentleman does not have the time at the moment!” he said.

“I’m responding to what you just said,” Jordan replied.

“You’re not responding because I’m in the middle of saying something,” Nadler shot back, then banged his gavel again with an exasperated look on his face.

“The investigation was predicated on the incident with [former Trump campaign adviser] George Papadopoulos,” he said. “The Steele dossier, insofar as it was used in the application in the FISA court, the FISA court was informed in the memo that the information in the dossier was unreliable, it came from a source that was paid for by the Clinton campaign.”

