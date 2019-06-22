Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida GOP commissioner quit in protest after governor shoved unqualified judge choice down his throat

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Friday, Politico reported that Alan Landman, a Republican attorney from Brevard County who chaired the state’s 18th Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission, has resigned in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to strongarm his commission into approving his preferred candidate.

“Over the past 10 years, through all of the judicial appointments [on] the 18th Circuit, there has never been one single occasion where either the Governor (or his staff) has contacted me as the Chair and required a specified number of applicants to be on the short list,” wrote Landman in his resignation letter.

“I have always been a strong supporter of Governor DeSantis … in fact, I hosted a fundraiser for him at my house,” he added, but “as a result of my philosophical differences with how your new administration has handled this recent appointment, I concur with your position that it is best for me to resign from the committee.”

In Florida, judicial vacancies are filled by a series of 20 nominating commissions who submit a list of three to six candidates to the governor, who may then choose one of the shortlisted people. Following the departure of Brevard County Circuit Judge Tonya Rainwater, DeSantis’ office leaned on Landman to nominate Tesha Ballou, the General Magistrate for Seminole County, refusing to choose any of the four candidates they selected. After the commission complied, DeSantis appointed Ballou.

The appointment was an odd choice, as the commission had already deemed her unqualified, and it is unusual for an attorney from outside Brevard County to be appointed to a judgeship there.

Former Democratic congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham blasted DeSantis for his strongarm judicial tactics. “We may find ourselves wishing for [former Gov. Rick] Scott after 4 years of @GovRonDeSantis and his puppeteers destroying our “independent” judiciary,” she tweeted. “We have a puppet mini Trump as our Governor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump launched ‘retaliatory digital strike’ against Iran — the same night he called off airstrikes: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump did retaliate against Iran on Thursday, with a cyber attack on the Middle East country, Yahoo news reported Saturday.

"On Thursday evening, U.S. Cyber Command launched a retaliatory digital strike against an Iranian spy group that supported last week’s limpet mine attacks on commercial ships, according to two former intelligence officials," Yahoo News reported.

"The group, which has ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, has over the past several years digitally tracked and targeted military and civilian ships passing through the economically important Strait of Hormuz, through which pass 17.4 million barrels of oil per day," the publication explained. "Those capabilities, which have advanced over time, enabled attacks on vessels in the region for several years."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fans livid after president pulls the plug on Sunday ICE raids: ‘Maybe Melania should be first’

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his base after he announced on Saturday that he had canceled next week's planned nationwide raids of immigrant families.

"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump blinks and cancels deportation raids with threat of new two-week deadline

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he was delaying his plan to conduct sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout several U.S. cities by two weeks, and that he would call it off for good if a bipartisan immigration compromise could be reached within that time.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]