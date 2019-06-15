Florida man’s own family blasts him after he was arrested for racist threats: ‘This isn’t how we were raised’

After a Florida man was arrested for trying to start a race war, a member of his own family slammed his values.

“A Florida man’s social media posts that threatened violence against African-Americans, Jews and homosexuals and that urged his followers to start a race war netted him a $1 million bond,” the Miami Herald reported Saturday. “And then there’s another $100,000 bond he would have to pay to get out of Lee County Jail because of a weapons charge.”

Joshua Leff, 40, is being held in the Lee County Jail.

“When deputies searched Leff’s home on Friday they found two guns, two .380 magazines and ammunition and handgun holsters,” the newspaper noted.

The family member watching Leff’s children while he is incarcerated spoke with NBC 2 on Saturday.

“I don’t know what the heck got into him,” the family member said.

“I would kinda belittle him you know,” the relative explained. “I said, I don’t want to hear about it, [because] I don’t care who you hate or who you have bad feelings for, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

“It’s awful,” he continued. “I’m angry at him because this isn’t how we were raised.”

Watch:

NBC-2.com WBBH News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida