Florida officials open fraud investigation of border wall fundraising effort

1 min ago

A public record request just revealed that the charity started by a Florida man who raised more than $22 million on GoFundMe to build a private border wall just fell under potentially criminal investigation by his state consumer protection regulator.

Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (AgDept.) oversees charities which solicit funds from the public. They began investigating Brian Kolfage, who raised millions on GoFundMe before incorporating Florida nonprofit WeBuildTheWall Inc. (WBTW) after public officials received complaints and saw Snopes.com’s reporting about the questionable uses of over $1.7 million of the funds intended for its project. Public budget disclosures from the state-regulated charity indicate unusual expenditures may be taking place by the well endowed WBTW, which operates out of a post office box storefront in Panama City Beach, Fla.

WBTW also has an apparent problem following the corporate formalities that allow it to accept tax-free donations by lacking the minimum number of directors. It also has filed false statements about those issues with its regulator, the Florida AgDept.

The state will look into the possibility that Kolfage caused materially false statements to [...]

