Florida officials open fraud investigation of border wall fundraising effort
Published 1 min ago
on
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.
A public record request just revealed that the charity started by a Florida man who raised more than $22 million on GoFundMe to build a private border wall just fell under potentially criminal investigation by his state consumer protection regulator.
Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (AgDept.) oversees charities which solicit funds from the public. They began investigating Brian Kolfage, who raised millions on GoFundMe before incorporating Florida nonprofit WeBuildTheWall Inc. (WBTW) after public officials received complaints and saw Snopes.com’s reporting about the questionable uses of over $1.7 million of the funds intended for its project. Public budget disclosures from the state-regulated charity indicate unusual expenditures may be taking place by the well endowed WBTW, which operates out of a post office box storefront in Panama City Beach, Fla.
WBTW also has an apparent problem following the corporate formalities that allow it to accept tax-free donations by lacking the minimum number of directors. It also has filed false statements about those issues with its regulator, the Florida AgDept.
The state will look into the possibility that Kolfage caused materially false statements to [...]
There is hard data that shows that a centrist Democrat would be a losing candidate
Published 2 hours ago
on June 2, 2019
By Salon
The Republican Party has earned a reputation as the anti-science, anti-fact party — understandably, perhaps, given the GOP's policy of ignoring the evidence for global climate change and insisting on the efficacy of supply-side economics, despite all the research to the contrary. Yet ironically, it is now the Democratic Party that is wantonly ignoring mounds of social science data that suggests that promoting centrist candidates is a bad, losing strategy when it comes to winning elections. As the Democratic establishment and its pundit class starts to line up behind the centrist nominees for president — mainly, Joe Biden, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris — the party's head-in-the-sand attitude is especially troubling.
Washington Post columnist tells special counsel what should be next
Published 4 hours ago
on June 2, 2019
Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne explained in a Washington Post op-ed that special counsel Robert Mueller may have walked away from his job at the Justice Department, but his work isn't quite done yet.
"It’s honorable of you to act as if you are part of a process that’s on the level. But there is nothing by-the-book in how President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr have responded to your findings about Russian interference in the 2016 election or your evidence about Trump’s obstruction of justice," Dionne wrote in a Sunday op-ed.
George Conway mocks Trump for sharing an article that trashes the president’s ‘dumbness’
Published 7 hours ago
on June 2, 2019
President Donald Trump went after conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for an article calling him dumb. But it was Washington attorney George Conway who couldn't help but laugh at the fact that Trump was promoting a story that was attacking him.
Sunday, Trump tweeted an attack on Noonan, calling her "simplistic." It was an ironic comment given Trump is a "simpleton," Twitter users criticized.
