Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: ‘I’m tired of living in Trump’s country’

1 min ago

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.

When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, “I’m tired of living in Trump’s country. I’m tired of Trump being president.”

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.

Support for Trump impeachment doubles among independents as Democrats begin hearings

25 mins ago

June 8, 2019

Many Democrats in the House remain reluctant to open impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, fearing that the move would not play well with voters they need to win over in order to unseat the president next year.

But new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist suggests that the tide may be turning in favor of impeachment — and particularly among independent voters.

The poll finds that independents are still skeptical of impeachment, but that the number has nearly doubled from April, when just 16 percent favored impeaching the president.

One overlooked incident in the Mueller report may open up a whole new line of inquiry over Trump’s obstruction

41 mins ago

June 8, 2019

According to a line-by-line deep dive into special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump, an editor for Lawfare revealed an overlooked conversation Trump had with a close adviser that could open up another line of inquiry into presidential obstruction of justice.

Writing for the New York Times, under the headline, "4 Disturbing Details You May Have Missed in the Mueller Report," Lawfare managing editor Quinta Jurecic notes an interaction the president had with non-White House employee Corey Lewandowski.

Right-wing online vitamin store spews conspiracy theories — and calls for martial law under Donald Trump

1 hour ago

June 8, 2019

In the age of President Donald Trump, right-wing conspiracy theories have more carrying power on the internet than ever before.

But one of the largest purveyors did not start out that way. On Friday, The Daily Beast profiled Natural News, which is today crammed to the brim with pro-Trump content — but began its life as an online store and health website.

The site's founder, Mike Adams, recently called on Trump to "invoke the Insurrection Act to save America from lawless 'enemies within' who threaten our constitutional republic," including "corrupt liberal judges who defy the President’s orders to secure the U.S. border" and "journo-terrorists who pretend to be journalists but are actually anti-American traitors."

