Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: ‘I’m tired of living in Trump’s country’

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.

When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, “I’m tired of living in Trump’s country. I’m tired of Trump being president.”

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.