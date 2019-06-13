‘Follow the money’: Nancy Pelosi names the source of all Trump family scandals

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) harkened back to the Watergate scandal in her weekly press conference Thursday and instructed the press to “follow the money.”

When speaking about the mounting scandals facing President Donald Trump and his White House, she said that Americans should all be concerned and disgusted by the president’s statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night,” she said. “Should be totally appalled. He has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical but he doesn’t even realize it.”

She described the work the House is doing as “a methodical approach” to uncovering wrongdoing in the White House.

“It’s in about investigating, it’s about litigating, it’s about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable and no one is above the law,” she continued.

She then turned to call out Republicans for helping cover for Trump.

“What is it about the Republicans in Congress? How much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior?” she asked. “That they think they’re honoring their oath of office. I believe these are all connected. I think it’s all about money. Connect the dots in all of this. It’s all about money. Look at what the president is doing in terms of Saudi Arabia and the sale of nuclear technology, as well as planes to Saudi Arabia. Follow the money. Who benefits from that? Declare a national emergency so that he can bypass Congress in terms of those sales? Bypass the law in terms of transferring of nuclear technology to a country? Follow the money.”

