‘Follow the money’: Nancy Pelosi names the source of all Trump family scandals
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) harkened back to the Watergate scandal in her weekly press conference Thursday and instructed the press to “follow the money.”
When speaking about the mounting scandals facing President Donald Trump and his White House, she said that Americans should all be concerned and disgusted by the president’s statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night,” she said. “Should be totally appalled. He has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical but he doesn’t even realize it.”
She described the work the House is doing as “a methodical approach” to uncovering wrongdoing in the White House.
“It’s in about investigating, it’s about litigating, it’s about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable and no one is above the law,” she continued.
She then turned to call out Republicans for helping cover for Trump.
“What is it about the Republicans in Congress? How much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior?” she asked. “That they think they’re honoring their oath of office. I believe these are all connected. I think it’s all about money. Connect the dots in all of this. It’s all about money. Look at what the president is doing in terms of Saudi Arabia and the sale of nuclear technology, as well as planes to Saudi Arabia. Follow the money. Who benefits from that? Declare a national emergency so that he can bypass Congress in terms of those sales? Bypass the law in terms of transferring of nuclear technology to a country? Follow the money.”
Watch the clip below:
The only reason Trump cares about foreign intel is to get ‘his son off the hook’: Counterintelligence expert
Counterintelligence expert and 20-year intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance agreed that it's open season on foreign governments meddling in the United States election.
The moment came after President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report it if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.
Fox host points out exactly how Trump’s comments violate the law after Republican insists ‘Trump is a president of the law’
A Republican congressman on Thursday insisted that President Donald Trump had done nothing wrong by admitting that he might accept help from foreign operatives in an election.
"This president follows the law. He has done nothing wrong. This is Democrats trying to swing from the left side at the wind with literally a very sad rhetoric. When I heard [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounce Trump], I was stunned and saddened. President Trump is a president of the law, by the law, and of the people," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) during an appearance on Fox News.
US bishops approve changes to Church law on sex abuse reporting
The Catholic Church in the United States, which has been rocked in recent years by child sex abuse scandals and investigations, on Thursday approved a papal document that requires clergy to report suspicions of sexual assault.
At a meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, participants approved by a large majority the changes to the US catechism, which also reinforces systems in place for victims to signal alleged abuse.
The "motu proprio" -- a legal document issued under Pope Francis's personal authority -- declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church, using "easily accessible systems."