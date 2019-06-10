Former defense secretary: I fired any officer who behaved like Trump does
On Monday, “CBS This Morning” hosted former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter to discuss his new book on the Pentagon, Inside the Five-Sided Box.
One of the topics up for discussion was President Donald Trump. Carter, who has served under presidents in both parties, previously said he did not like to comment on politics, but in his new book, noted that he would never have worked for Trump and would have fired any military officer who behaved as Trump does.
He expounded upon these comments in his interview.
“It’s not politics, it’s personal conduct,” said Carter, who stated in his book that the president was engaged in racist behavior. “In my book I’m talking about the way that public servants, in all the years — I worked for presidents in both parties and the Pentagon for over 37 years, and I used to tell officers and soldiers that they needed to behave themselves, that part of the profession of arms is honor and trust.”
“And it’s not just the president,” he added. “It’s the kind of behavior and personal conduct that you see everywhere in Washington is not the kind of thing, as the book says, that is tolerated in the military. I fired people for doing that, and my subordinates fired people for even less. So we held to high standards, and I think that’s important.”
“On the question of whether to work for Trump or not, that’s just purely hypothetical,” he added. “I haven’t been [asked]. The point I was making in the book was, I was giving advice to future officeholders … your first duty as a Cabinet secretary is to serve the president. To help him … I wouldn’t know how to help him, because he doesn’t seem to take the advice.”
Watch below:
Former Pres. Obama's Defense Secretary Ash Carter is offering a new inside look at the Pentagon, one of the world's largest and most complex organizations.
Carter tells the story of the Pentagon & how it deals with security threats in his new book "Inside the Five-Sided Box." pic.twitter.com/qwN1qbDASz
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 10, 2019
Pennsylvania swing voters have some surprisingly positive opinions about Trump: focus group
Former Vice President Joe Biden's strategy to beat Trump in 2020 is to appeal to swing voters in states like Pennsylvania who went for Obama in 2012--but switched to Trump in 2016.
But according to a new focus group conducted by Engagious, partnering with Focus Pointe Global, voters who went for Trump in Pennsylvania are largely happy with the president's performance.
Axios described what they found.
"I would be willing to vote for someone other than Trump who would continue the initiatives he's started" with the economy, tariffs and immigration, said Tara Biddle, a 37-year-old kindergarten teacher.
Trump raises tariff threat anew over secret provision in Mexico deal
President Donald Trump said Monday a secret provision of the US immigration deal with Mexico will require the approval of that country's legislature and warned US tariffs will be reinstated if it is not forthcoming.
Trump did not say what the provision entails, only that it would be revealed "in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's Legislative body."
"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" he tweeted.
Trump first alluded to the secret provision in a tweet late Sunday defending the agreement with Mexico against criticism it contained little that had not already been agreed to.
A concise history of the US abortion debate
On Nov. 14, 1972, a controversial two-part episode of the groundbreaking television show, “Maude” aired.
Titled “Maude’s Dilemma,” the episodes chronicled the decision by the main character to have an abortion.
The landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was issued two months after these episodes. The ruling affirmed the right to have an abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. “Maude’s Dilemma” brought the battle over abortion from the streets and courthouses to prime-time television.