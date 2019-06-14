Quantcast
Connect with us

Former evangelical Republican explains why Trump convinced him to abandon the movement

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Friday, former evangelical Republican, Peter Wehner explained why President Donald Trump’s divisive behaviors caused him to leave the conservative right.

“My faith is more important than politics,” Wehner said in a C-Span interview.

He went on to explain that while he understands why Republicans voted for and support Trump; he noted that they miss the mark when they refuse to stand up and hold Trump accountable for his actions.

“Most self-proclaimed evangelicals are conservative, in their ideology and their politics. The president represents the Republican Party, which has traditionally been the more conservative party. The president is advocating policies particularly in areas that evangelicals traditionally care about,” he said.

Wehner said, “My criticism is not that they support the president or his policies.Where I criticize, a lot of the evangelicals is that they won’t hold Donald Trump to account. The man was an unindicted co-conspirator on hush money payments to a porn star. He was having an affair with her on his third wife after their son was born. If that had happened to a liberal Democrat, such as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama — can you imagine what the evangelicals would say?”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AG Barr’s DOJ makes up excuse as administration’s rationalization for refusing to turn over Trump’s tax returns

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

Attorney General William Barr offered a novel legal theory as a rationalization for why the administration is refusing to obey the law in turning over Trump's tax returns.

The Department of Just Office of Legal Counsel unveiled a new legal opinion to defend their position in a Friday afternoon news dump.

A nearly 100-year-old law required the Internal Revenue Service to turn over Trump's tax returns to Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), the chair of the House Ways and Means committee. But the Trump administration refused to comply, making up a requirement of "legitimate legislative purpose."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The only thing worse than Trump is his base: conservative columnist

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Monday, conservative columnist Max Boot ripped President Donald Trump supporters for failing to hold the president accountable in a column for The Washington Post. 

Boot noted that in one week, Trump's base has shown their motive and missed opportunities to condemn the president over his unprecedented actions.

"The Trump administration presents a series of unanswerable moral riddles. What's worse — President Trump's outrageous acts? His gaslighting? His followers' eagerness to join him in coverups and lies? All three were on display this week, as they have been pretty much every week since Jan 20, 2017," Boot wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest McCarthyite move attacks Democrat with question of ever ‘speaking to a Russian’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter about Democrats and Russia.

"Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiculous Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. 'Cryin' Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?" he tweeted.

Thank you @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell for understanding the Democrats game of not playing it straight on the ridiclious Witch Hunt Hoax in the Senate. Cryin’ Chuck will never stop. Did Senator @MarkWarner ever report speaking to a Russian!?

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]