Former evangelical Republican explains why Trump convinced him to abandon the movement

On Friday, former evangelical Republican, Peter Wehner explained why President Donald Trump’s divisive behaviors caused him to leave the conservative right.

“My faith is more important than politics,” Wehner said in a C-Span interview.

He went on to explain that while he understands why Republicans voted for and support Trump; he noted that they miss the mark when they refuse to stand up and hold Trump accountable for his actions.

“Most self-proclaimed evangelicals are conservative, in their ideology and their politics. The president represents the Republican Party, which has traditionally been the more conservative party. The president is advocating policies particularly in areas that evangelicals traditionally care about,” he said.

Wehner said, “My criticism is not that they support the president or his policies.Where I criticize, a lot of the evangelicals is that they won’t hold Donald Trump to account. The man was an unindicted co-conspirator on hush money payments to a porn star. He was having an affair with her on his third wife after their son was born. If that had happened to a liberal Democrat, such as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama — can you imagine what the evangelicals would say?”

