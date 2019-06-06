Former GOP congressman slams Republicans as political ‘Munchkins’ bowing to ‘overweight loudmouth’ Trump

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Rep. Tom Coleman (R-MO) slammed his former colleagues for their continued subservience to President Donald Trump’s every whim, and compared them to Munchkins from The Wizard of Oz.

“They’ve lost their way. And they never find their way back,” Coleman told Ari Melber. “And I doubt if they stand up to Trump. If this is settled, it’s going to be settled in the back rooms of the Capitol or offsite at the White House somewhere. And it just won’t happen.”

“However, I have thought long and hard about what’s wrong with Republicans,” said Coleman. “And I kind of think they’re like the Munchkins in the land of Oz. They’re really afraid of the wizard until they drew back the curtain and found out it was just a guy with a microphone. And I think we have a lot of that going on here.”

“So, you know, in The Wizard of Oz, we had the scarecrow who needed a brain, we had a tin man who needed a heart, and a lion who needed courage,” Coleman continued. “So the Republicans need to take their cue from there. They need to use their own brains instead of letting Trump think for them. They need to follow their heart and do what’s right. And finally, they need the courage to stand up to this wannabe dictator and find out. And I think maybe the Congress is going to pull that curtain and they’ll find out that the guy behind the curtain is just an overweight loudmouth.”

“Well, laying it out there,” chuckled Melber. “We’re not in Trump Tower anymore.”

Watch: