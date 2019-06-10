Quantcast
Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

19 hours ago

Three time World Series champion David Ortiz was shot Sunday at an amusement center in his native Dominican Republic, American media reported.

Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, told US sports broadcaster ESPN “David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.”

According to Dominican news station CDN 37, one person was arrested and Ortiz was taken to a hospital in nearby Santo Domingo.

A story on the Red Sox website said the 43-year-old Ortiz was wounded in an alleged robbery attempt.

Ortiz made 10 all-star appearances in his 20-year Major League Baseball career. He retired three years ago.

The former designated hitter hit 541 home runs with 1,768 RBIs in 2,408 games in the majors.

Ortiz began his career by playing six seasons for the Minnesota Twins (1997-2002), but his career took off after he joined the Red Sox.

He helped Boston capture their first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, when he was the MVP of the American League Championship Series.

He also helped the Red Sox win championships in 2007 and 2013.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council

50 mins ago

June 10, 2019

A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.

"Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat," Click 2 Houston reports. "Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up."

"I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from," Jordan said. "This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it."

Trump biographer warns he may turn to ’military conflicts in the Persian Gulf now that nobody believes his tariff bluffs

1 hour ago

June 10, 2019

President Donald Trump may resort to military adventurism in the Middle East as a way to keep his political opponents off balance, according to a journalist who has covered Trump for decades.

Journalist Tim O'Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, was interviewed by "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday.

The two discussed how Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico had backfired spectacularly.

"Will he find other arenas to do this if the tariff game isn’t working?" O'Donnell asked.

"He absolutely will because it’s more than just a game for him, this is where he operates," O'Brien replied. "He thrives in chaos and he thrives around the idea of keeping people off balance so they’re guessing what he’ll do next."

James Clapper walks through Trump’s favorite negotiation technique: Coercion

2 hours ago

June 10, 2019

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper noted that President Donald Trump has a knack for negotiations based on completely ridiculous and false information.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, the host brought up that the president claims he has a "secret plan" that he's gotten Mexico to agree to on trade. Mexico has discounted Trump's account, saying that what they agreed to was back in December, and that it appears Trump has merely backed down on his trade threats.

"That seems to be the default technique is coercion," said Clapper. "So, we’re going to coerce Iran and North Koreans by ratcheting up sanctions. And then worse, coercing allies like Mexico. That’s a favorite technique."

