Former Republican presidential adviser: Trump disrespected ‘hallowed ground’ by attacking Pelosi at D-Day ceremony
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former White House official David Gergen — who has advised multiple presidents, including three Republicans — expressed his disappointment at the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use a D-Day ceremony to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“I had the privilege of going to Normandy on the 50th anniversary with President Clinton, and it is hallowed ground,” Gergen told host John Berman, who was filling in for Cooper. “One has a sense that as you walk in, especially — because there are so many gravestones there, it’s extraordinarily moving when you’re there, and you do have a sense, there’s something sacred about this place and that where we honor those who fell.”
“And so, to have the president go there and then this controversy with Nancy Pelosi — I understand why he was ticked off with her, but nonetheless, especially to sit at that space just before the commemoration with those graves behind you, you know, it’s just — I just can’t — I can’t believe — who planned that? Who was on his advance team or why did he allow that to happen? Who can explain it?”
“One possibility is he doesn’t care,” said Berman.
“Certainly,” said Gergen. “But, you know, in some ways, if you’re on his team, you’re trying to make the speech the centerpiece of the day, and he stepped on his own story, you know. And continually did that throughout this trip. This trip overall, because of the ceremonial aspects and the warmth with which he was received by the Royals in Britain, along with D-Day, you know, had something very positive for him. He was more presidential than most of the things he does.”
“So to step on it was sort of dumb, frankly, but more importantly, I think is what it says about not respecting a place as hallowed as that for Americans,” Gergen said.
Watch below:
CNN
Former Republican presidential adviser: Trump disrespected ‘hallowed ground’ by attacking Pelosi at D-Day ceremony
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House official David Gergen — who has advised multiple presidents, including three Republicans — expressed his disappointment at the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use a D-Day ceremony to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"I had the privilege of going to Normandy on the 50th anniversary with President Clinton, and it is hallowed ground," Gergen told host John Berman, who was filling in for Cooper. "One has a sense that as you walk in, especially — because there are so many gravestones there, it's extraordinarily moving when you're there, and you do have a sense, there's something sacred about this place and that where we honor those who fell."
CNN
Trump battered by Chamber of Commerce VP with numbers showing he will kill small businesses with his Mexico tariffs
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, the Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce made an appeal to Donald Trump to back off his plans to slam Mexico with stiff tariffs if they don't halt what the president perceives as an immigration problem, saying small businesses will be devastated.
Speaking with host Brooke Baldwin, Neil Bradley -- who serves as the Chamber's chief policy officer -- said the president's plan is misguided and that businesses are already reeling.
"So the chamber said that the Trump administration has to -- must abandon this policy -- you tell me why," the CNN host asked.
CNN
CNN host busts GOP lawmaker for backing Trump’s ‘economic ransom’: ‘Why is shooting yourself a good tool?’
CNN's Brianna Keilar made things awkward for Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) after he said he was supporting President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico even as he admitted they would hurt the American economy.
During a contentious interview, Keilar pointed out that Trump's tariffs faced significant opposition from within his own party, and she said that many of them had described it as a kind of "economic ransom" in which the president held American businesses and consumers hostage to get Mexico to change its behavior.
"I disagree with that assessment," Reed said. "What is being deployed are trade tools to change behavior."