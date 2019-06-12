Former White House official slams Trump’s flagrant lawlessness: the president loves ‘creating loopholes for himself’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” political analyst and former White House staffer David Gergen explained just how problematic it is that President Donald Trump once again embraced the idea of accepting dirt on his political opponents from a foreign geopolitical adversary.
“It seems pretty clear in that he’s saying if he was Don Jr., and what Don Jr. did was totally appropriate, not to call the FBI, even though he was approached by someone saying they were representing the Russian government.”
“Anybody who thought about this, the first thing they would do is call a lawyer for the organization they’re working for and say, ‘what is the right thing to do with this bombshell I’ve just received?'” said Gergen. “You know, I went through this way back when in the Carter versus Reagan race of 1980. We got a briefing book that just appeared over the transcript that belonged to the other side, and when we found out more about it, we just called the FBI, and we wanted to make sure our skirts were clean, and that’s the best position you’re in.”
“President Trump has a long history of creating loopholes for himself,” continued Gergen. “He’ll say something, but then he’ll create a loophole that will give him a way out, and maybe he’s essentially saying well, maybe I might want to keep it. After all, I got the first load of dirt against Hillary, if I just sit here with it maybe they’ll bring me a second load.”
“It becomes part of a practice, it becomes very underhanded, and it’s what undermines our democracy ultimately,” said Gergen.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump ‘has no understanding of his role as president’ — and the GOP doesn’t care: Oversight Dem
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) laid into President Donald Trump for his assertion that he would happily use dirt from a foreign adversary again.
"If anyone is asleep, if anyone hasn't been paying attention to a President of the United States that has no respect for our democracy, has no respect for the checks and balances, and clearly has no understanding of his role of President of the United States, this is clear," she told anchor Erin Burnett. "He didn't stutter. He said, the FBI probably wouldn't understand it. And he made the allegation that members of Congress do this all the time."
CNN
Trump: ‘There’s nothing wrong with listening’ to a foreign government if they give you dirt on your opponent
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, during which he doubled down on the very thing that led to him being caught up in the Russia investigation in the first place.
"If foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?" Stephanopoulos asked the president.
"I think maybe you do both," said Trump. "I think you might want to listen. There's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I'd want to hear it."
CNN
Here’s how Hope Hicks’ testimony can shed light on key moments during early days of Trump administration
On Wednesday, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks agreed to appear for closed-door testify before the House Judiciary Committee next week.
On CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst Gloria Borger told anchor Wolf Blitzer that the testimony was limited in important ways — but could still give crucial insight into President Donald Trump's actions surrounding the Russia affair.
"Gloria, what do you make of the Judiciary Committee wanting to speak to Hope Hicks, and her agreement to come before the committee behind closed doors next week?" asked Blitzer.
"With a representative from the White House counsel's office at her side, so that even if behind closed doors she wants to claim privilege, the White House counsel can say, we need — you can't talk about that, you can't talk about that," said Borger. "So, we'll see how much she'll be able to testify. I do think it's a bit of a breakthrough for the committee, but it is going to be limited testimony. Don't kid yourself."