Fox host: ‘Ecstatic’ Pompeo and Bolton having ‘tickle parties’ as they push Trump into conflict with Iran
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on Tuesday worried that President Donald Trump’s top advisors were pushing him towards a war with Iran.
“I think Mike Pompeo and John Bolton are jumping around like a couple of 11-year-olds at a sleepover,” she remarked during a panel discussion on “Outnumbered.”
“They’re having pillow fights and tickle parties because they are ecstatic at the thought of an increased military presence near Iran. That’s very unfortunate, because the problem isn’t directly challenging Iran with some of their misbehavior. The problem is getting into another Afghanistan and another protracted military campaign –”
“Why do you think that’s what this is?” interrupted co-host Melissa Francis.
“Because that’s what we’ve seen. We haven’t seen the opposite and we haven’t seen any administration be able to do something surgically and short term and then get us out of there with better results. We are still in Afghanistan.”
Watch video below:
‘This should scare the hell out of you’: Photo of Greenland sled dog teams walking on melted water
In yet the latest shocking image depicting just how fast the world's natural systems are changing due to the global climate emergency, a photograph showing a vast expanse of melted Arctic ice in Greenland—one in which a pair of sled dog teams appear to be walking on water—has gone viral.
The photo, taken by researcher Steffen Olsen from the Centre for Ocean and Ice at the Danish Meteorological Institute just last week, showed two teams of dogs pulling sleds designed for ice and snow through ankle-deep water atop a melted ice sheet in the country's Inglefield Bredning fjord.
Trump says attacks on oil tankers ‘very minor’
President Donald Trump downplayed recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that Washington blames on Iran and noted that the United States is less dependent on energy supplies from the region.
"So far, it?s been very minor," Trump told Time magazine in an interview released Monday.
However, Trump said he accepts the US intelligence assessment that Iran is behind the explosions that damaged the hulls of Norwegian and Japanese tankers.
Under intense scrutiny from the White House US Fed meet opens
Under intense scrutiny from the White House, the US central bank opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday to decide the course of interest rates.
The Federal Reserve's policy panel -- the Federal Open Market Committee -- is not expected to move the benchmark lending rate, but Wednesday's announcement will be closely watched for hints it could soon be willing to do what President Donald Trump has demanded: cut rates to boost the economy.
The meeting opens amid widespread speculation the central bank is closer to changing course as the global economy slows and trade battles drag on.