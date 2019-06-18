Fox host: ‘Ecstatic’ Pompeo and Bolton having ‘tickle parties’ as they push Trump into conflict with Iran

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on Tuesday worried that President Donald Trump’s top advisors were pushing him towards a war with Iran.

“I think Mike Pompeo and John Bolton are jumping around like a couple of 11-year-olds at a sleepover,” she remarked during a panel discussion on “Outnumbered.”

“They’re having pillow fights and tickle parties because they are ecstatic at the thought of an increased military presence near Iran. That’s very unfortunate, because the problem isn’t directly challenging Iran with some of their misbehavior. The problem is getting into another Afghanistan and another protracted military campaign –”

“Why do you think that’s what this is?” interrupted co-host Melissa Francis.

“Because that’s what we’ve seen. We haven’t seen the opposite and we haven’t seen any administration be able to do something surgically and short term and then get us out of there with better results. We are still in Afghanistan.”

