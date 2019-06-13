Fox host wants ‘substantial portion’ of the FBI and CIA jailed — along with his list of ‘radical’ Democrats on Capitol Hill
Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs wants to see a “substantial portion” of the CIA and FBI jailed for investigating President Donald Trump’s alarming relationship with Russia.
“Barack Obama’s intelligence community — a substantial portion of it — particularly the CIA and FBI, obviously involved in that covert campaign to block the presidency of Donald Trump and to subvert him once he was elected. Period,” Dobbs claimed.
He said he wants “people held to account and go to jail for it.”
He also said he “would like to offer up some names of the radical Dems on Capitol Hill who should join them.”
Dobbs then added, “nevermind” and did not list the elected Democrats he believes should be jailed.
Watch:
Lou Dobbs wants a substantial part of Obama's intelligence community to go to prison pic.twitter.com/gwQiNBlqTo
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 13, 2019
"Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation," she reminded.