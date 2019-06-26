Fox News cuts Trump livefeed after he whines his ‘favorite network’ isn’t treating him ‘great’

Fox News on Wednesday cut away from a speech being delivered by President Donald Trump shortly after he complained that the network isn’t treating him as fairly as it should.

While talking before the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Trump mentioned that he was watching his “favorite network” recently — and then he went off on a tangent on how this network needed to do a better job of being nice to him.

“[Fox News] doesn’t always treat me so great, by the way,” he said. “They could do better. But at least they are fair!”

Shortly afterward, Fox stopped its lived feed of Trump’s speech and host Harris Faulkner jumped in to recap other aspects of the president’s speech, including “Merry Christmas coming back.”

