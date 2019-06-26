Fox News host jokes about Sarah Sanders’ exit: It’s hard being ‘mouthpiece for a racist, traitorous Nazi president’

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday joked that President Donald Trump is a “racist, traitorous Nazi president.”

Watters marked the last day of Sarah Sanders’ tenure as White House press secretary by recalling that she had been a favorite target of activists.

“You are supposed to chase Sarah Sanders out of the restaurant, remember that?” Watters asked Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “They have to dehumanize Sarah Sanders, they have to isolate her, make her feel like not a real person because, remember, she is the mouthpiece for the racist, traitorous Nazi president. He cages kids, sexually assaults people, he is a madman.”

Watters also accused members of the media of being “hypocritical” for attending Sanders’ farewell dinner.

Watch the video below from Fox News.