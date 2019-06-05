Fox News host shocked when RNC spokeswoman compares Dem presidential candidates to Mussolini
RNC spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Wednesday surprised Fox News’ Harris Faulkner when she compared several Democratic presidential candidates to late Italian fascist Benito Mussolini.
During an interview on President Donald Trump’s chances of winning reelection in 2020, Harrington disparaged the entire field by saying none of them could hold a candle to historical figures such as late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
“There are no Winston Churchills, but I do see quite a few Benito Mussolinis in the Democratic field,” Harrington said.
“Ooh!” a surprised Faulkner replied.
“Now it’s about getting the trains to run on time in Hawaii — they’re talking about banning airplanes in ten years!” Harrington said in a false description of proposals outlined in the Green New Deal.
“Wow,” said Faulkner. “I would imagine you’re going to get some push-back on any comparisons to Mussolini. But I do understand the socialism aspect of that, so let’s stay in the lane of the money.”
“Look at what they’re proposing!” Harrington continued. “Socialized medicine! A complete takeover of health care! Eliminating private insurance, which literally over 180 million Americans have!”
Watch the video below.
RNC SPOX @LizRNC: "POTUS is exactly right. He said there are no Winston Churchills. But I do see quite a few Benito Mussolinis in the Democratic field"
FOX NEWS ANCHOR @HARRISFAULKNER: "Ooh!… I do understand the socialism aspect of that, so let's stay in the lane of the money" pic.twitter.com/xqsESPhdCw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2019
