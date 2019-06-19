Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News host’s insane anti-LGBT screed: Activists are trying to make kids transgender by ‘eliminating gays’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went on a lengthy deep-dive into what he claims are the motivations of LGBT activists, falsely accusing them of trying to increase the number of transgender children by “eliminating gays.”

There is exactly zero truth to Gutfeld’s claims, which he made on Fox News’ “The Five” on Monday, as Media Maters reports.

In his screed Gutfeld uses the language of the far right, like “gender confusion,” while suggesting gay men and boys are “feminine.”

Gutfeld also seems to suggest that gay men are programed to be gay.

And he also makes the false assumption that all transgender people are heterosexual.

In short, Gutfeld has literally no idea what he’s talking about, but he is successful as spreading false tropes to the Fox News audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the full transcript and video, via Media Matters.

“There are young children, when they express gender confusion, the push among these same activists is to transition these confused children at a young age to the hetero sex, meaning if you have a young boy with feminine qualities you need to transition that person into a female so that person would then become straight,” Gutfeld tells the Fox News audience. “What you are effectively doing is you are eliminating gays because experts will tell you a young boy with feminine traits might just grow up to be a healthy gay man who lives a long life.”

There is a massive amount of stereotyping in those remarks.

“Instead you are going to push him in a direction that requires decades of drugs, decades of therapy and possibly surgery and higher rates of depression and suicide,” he continues. “So the left, interestingly enough, abhorred those organizations like Exodus, remember Exodus? That would take gay people and try to deprogram them. They hated them and probably for good reason. Where are they in this destructive practice of plucking confused kids who may grow out of a phase or may end up becoming gay or lesbian and saying no, it’s better for them to become a transgender female or male, knowing that this could end up with years and years of pain and suffering?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, false.

“Sports and childhood are being affected by what is an intense political activism. And it scares the crap out of people. It’s scaring the crap out of liberals more than anybody because gays and lesbians are the ones that are getting hit probably the hardest on this.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Fox News host’s insane anti-LGBT screed: Activists are trying to make kids transgender by ‘eliminating gays’

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went on a lengthy deep-dive into what he claims are the motivations of LGBT activists, falsely accusing them of trying to increase the number of transgender children by "eliminating gays."

There is exactly zero truth to Gutfeld's claims, which he made on Fox News' "The Five" on Monday, as Media Maters reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks denied under oath knowing about Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks on Wednesday denied under oath knowing anything about the hush-money scheme set up by former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen to pay off President Donald Trump's former mistresses.

"Hicks told lawmakers today that she did not have knowledge during 2016 campaign of hush-money payments made in run-up to election," reports CNN's Manu Raju. "Also she wouldn’t discuss what she learned about those payments during her time at White House because of immunity claims."

Hicks told lawmakers today that she did not have knowledge during 2016 campaign of hush-money payments made in run-up to election, per sources. Also she wouldn’t discuss what she learned about those payments during her time at WH bc of immunity claims https://t.co/GZWqzCzpGX

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Federal Reserve chair defiant in face of Trump threats: ‘The law is clear — I have a four-year term’

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded a defiant note on Wednesday as he announced that there would be no further cuts to interest rates for the time being.

Even though President Donald Trump has been publicly calling for a rate cut to spur additional economic growth ahead of his reelection campaign, Powell kept interest rates at their current level and signaled that he did not foresee any interest rate cuts for the rest of the year.

Powell was asked by a reporter if he was concerned about being "demoted" by Trump in the wake of this announcement, the Federal Reserve Chairman said he wasn't worried.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link