Fox News legal analyst shreds Trump for saying he’d accept foreign dirt on his rivals: ‘He would be committing a felony’
President Donald Trump shocked the world again when he admitted that he would take dirt on a campaign rival from a foreign operative.
During a Wednesday interview with Fox News Shep Smith, judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano ripped Trump and said he be committing a felony if he accepted the information.
“Is there any way to argue that dirt from a foreign entity on a political opponent would be something that you can receive legally?” Smith asked.
“There’s no wiggle room with respect to dirt. With respect to opposition research,” Napolitano responded.
“What the president said he would do to George Stephanopoulos would be felonious,” Smith said.
“Correct. Meaning he would be committing a felony and the person giving it to him, if the person were here, would be committing a felony as well,” Napolitano said. “This is not an area of freedom of speech.”
Watch the full interview below via Fox News:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.
‘Timing of this is odd’: Fox News host thinks Sarah Sanders may be leaving because of Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday speculated that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was leaving her position as the White House press secretary because of President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News.
"The timing of this is odd," Cavuto said. "Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president, the hypothetical came up about accepting intelligence from a foreign source and the president of course reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?"