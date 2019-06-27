Fox News mocks Beto O’Rourke’s debate performance: He looked ‘as miserable as a dog in a thunderstorm’
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) did his best to stand out at the first Democratic debate on Thursday night, breaking into fluent Spanish in his opening segment and competing with fellow Texan Julián Castro for the spotlight.
But the morning crew at Fox News was not impressed by his performance, lambasting him for looking “miserable.”
“Neediness can be charming in a candidate to a certain degree,” said political analyst Chris Stirewalt. “Especially for Castro, who couldn’t speak Spanish as well as his fellow Texan, Beto O’Rourke.”
“O’Rourke, though — no matter what language he was doing, he seemed sad. He seemed unhappy. He seemed uncomfortable to be there,” said Stirewalt. “He seemed like he was doing this all through a prism of real social discomfort, and I don’t know what happens for him from here. He, of anybody on the stage, needed that night to get back into the second tier to show that he was doing it, and he looked as miserable as a dog in a thunderstorm.”
