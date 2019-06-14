Fox News segment goes off the rails as anti-gay hate group head promotes ‘health hazards of homosexuality’ book on-air
Laura Ingraham Invites Anti-Gay Extremist to ‘Debate’ Issue of Drag Queens Reading Children’s Story Books to Kids – He Compares Them to Pole Dancers and Porn Stars
Drag Queen story hours are “popping up all over the country,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned viewers Thursday night. To “debate” the issue Ingraham invited the head of the California chapter of an anti-gay hate group to discuss the issue of national importance: drag queens reading children’s story books to kids at local libraries.
“The bottom line is this: you have adult homosexual men, adult entertainers, going in to a public library, reading to children,” MassResistance of California head Arthur Schaper told “Ingraham Angle” viewers. “I mean, that alone should not only be setting off alarms but people should be demanding this to be canceled even before it starts.”
“We’re not talking about diversity here, we’re talking about deviance. We’re talking about perverse and destructive lifestyles being animated or advertised to children as if it’s normal,” Schaper, an anti-immigrant and anti-gay activist who runs his chapter with a known white nationalist, said. “We’re talking about degenerate, perverse ‘entertainment,'” Schaper concluded.
MassResistance appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of active anti-LGBT hate groups.
Ingraham tried to reel her guest in, but Schaper continued.
“We’re talking about drag entertainment here. Drag entertainment. This is adult entertainment to put it mildly,” Shaper said. “Why stop there? Why not have pole dancer story hour? How about having porn actor story hour?”
Ingraham, who balked at Shaper’s questions, went on to say that drag queen story hours are an organized “attempt to advance a particular agenda.”
At the end of the six-minute segment Schaper held up and tried to advertise a book titled, “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality,” which is authored by MassResistance.
Ingraham chastised Schaper – not for the incendiary book but for holding up props.
She told the audience that “people have legitimate concerns” about drag queens reading books to kids and she’s just “trying to figure out what’s really going on.”
“What is the point of doing this with kids?” Ingraham asked, as if some how drag queens are dangerous.
Some took to social media to denounce Ingraham’s and Schaper’s attempt to attack LGBT people and drag queens, especially during Pride month.
Tonight, Laura Ingraham had an anti-LGBT extremist on her show where he promoted a book called “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality”
Hey @GetRoman and @SandalsResorts, @JordanUhl points out that your ads ran on Fox during a segment in which an anti-gay hate group promoted a book called “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality.” How can you condone this despicable content, especially during Pride Month?
Remember when pundits attacked Elizabeth Warren for calling Fox News a hate-for-profit racket?
Tonight Fox promoted MassResistence, a virulent anti-gay hate group that’s so toxic they were banned at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/u8o3OjkUZ5
