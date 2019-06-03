Quantcast
Fox News Tucker Carlson says NY Times wants South African farmers murdered

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson peddled conspiracy theories about South African farmers. During his show, he blamed “western” media such as Bloomberg and the New York Times  for “cheering on” the murders of South African farmers.

“Instead of protecting the farmers, the government of South Africa has worked to change it’s country’s laws to seize their land without compensation. Skin color is a central motivation here; nobody denies that. Let’s be clear about what’s happening,” Carlson said.

He noted that the problem was even worse than apartheid.

“This is racist violence, as brutal and horrifying and indefensible as anything that happened under apartheid,” he added.

“The difference is at this time; the western media are cheering it on. Bloomberg has published articles suggesting that race-based land seizures will somehow supercharge the South African economy, when, of course, the opposite is exact. Zimbabwe tried that and became the poorest country in the world — but whatever. Nobody in American journalism wants to hear about it,” Carlson said.

Carlson continued to push the old conspiracy theory throughout the segment.

