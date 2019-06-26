Fox News viewers lose it after ‘horrible monster’ Shep Smith gets emotional over photo of dead migrants

Fox News host Shepard Smith castigated the Trump administration on Wednesday after a heartbreaking photo surfaced showing two dead migrants who had been trying to cross the U.S. southern border.

“This photo is deeply disturbing,” Smith warned viewers before showing the photo of a drowned father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande.

“Of course, it is legal to present yourself for asylum in the United States,” the Fox News host continued. “Legal under American and legal under international law.”

According to Smith, current Trump administration policies “are forcing some who are desperate back home to take the chance at crossing the river.”

“The administration has separated children from their families and slowed the ability of migrants to apply for asylum,” he noted. “They could allow people seeking asylum to present themselves as they have forever in America.”

Fox News viewers scolded Smith over his show of emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Smith] is a horrible monster,” one viewer wrote. “He spews misinformation to work his hateful agenda, he is a disgrace to mankind.”

Read a sampling of the tweets and watch the video below.

I hope @foxnews will provide counseling for @shepnewsteam, he is distraught by his hatred for trump, it’s causing irrational broadcasting & misinformation for viewers… — John (@Bisghetti) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Shameful @ShepNewsTeam showing the photo of the illegal immigrant of the father and daughter that died on crossing the Rio Grande River. And then blame the President Trump. Just makes me sick. — Linda Nunez (@LindaNu23729523) June 26, 2019

Poor dear @shepnewsteam needs to seek counseling, he is overwhelmed by his hatred for trump… @foxnews ADVERTISEMENT — John (@Bisghetti) June 26, 2019

.@shepnewsteam uses a national forum to spew misinformation and is a disgrace, he hates trump so much that he lost perspective on reality and fairness… @foxnews #cowardly #dishonest — John (@Bisghetti) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I’m so sick and tired of blame not being placed where it belongs!! You know darn well Shep that it’s ALL political! Democrats are paying the illegals to join caravans! THAT has to stop and Chuck Shummer and all his buddies (Congress)need to work on a solution — Debi Cari (@debicari) June 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing Shep Smith giving TRUMP total blame 4 boarder made me sick. Same guy that said it was a manufactured crisis a few months ago. Shep is a total LIAR just like Congress. Blame TRUMP, do nothing about the problem or pass legislation and blame someone who wasn't there at start. — Scott Miller (@GSMiller69) June 26, 2019

.@shepnewsteam is a horrible monster, he spews misinformation to work his hateful agenda, he is a disgrace to mankind @foxnews ADVERTISEMENT — John (@Bisghetti) June 26, 2019

There you go again Shep Smith. Instead of reporting news, you have to put your feelings out there & bloviate. The tragedy at the border is hardly the Trump Admin's fault. Use your tears to appeal to your Democratic buddies. They've done absolutely nothing! @ShepNewsTeam #idiot — Deplorable Bob Wolf (@barbequewolf) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Omg @ShepNewsTeam your tears ur tears. You know you know- we have always accepted people LEGALLY. We continue to. Tell ur #Democrat friends to STOP enticing these poor people. The Dems are causing all this death and pain. Hear ur former leader #ObamaCamps He said don’t come. — Momma Bear (@IWalkedAway3) June 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop crying on air @ShepNewsTeam. If someone took 21 days to get here, go to the border to seek asylum. If it's hot, complain to Congress into getting a/c units in the border camps. Youre making excuses. Separatin families. What about cps? Illegal get more rights than me. — Deployable Blackman (@Chosenasension) June 26, 2019

Watch a video of the broadcast from Fox News below.