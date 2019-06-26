Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News viewers lose it after ‘horrible monster’ Shep Smith gets emotional over photo of dead migrants

Published

8 mins ago

on

Fox News host Shepard Smith castigated the Trump administration on Wednesday after a heartbreaking photo surfaced showing two dead migrants who had been trying to cross the U.S. southern border.

“This photo is deeply disturbing,” Smith warned viewers before showing the photo of a drowned father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande.

“Of course, it is legal to present yourself for asylum in the United States,” the Fox News host continued. “Legal under American and legal under international law.”

According to Smith, current Trump administration policies “are forcing some who are desperate back home to take the chance at crossing the river.”

“The administration has separated children from their families and slowed the ability of migrants to apply for asylum,” he noted. “They could allow people seeking asylum to present themselves as they have forever in America.”

Fox News viewers scolded Smith over his show of emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Smith] is a horrible monster,” one viewer wrote. “He spews misinformation to work his hateful agenda, he is a disgrace to mankind.”

Read a sampling of the tweets and watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a video of the broadcast from Fox News below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Fox News viewers lose it after ‘horrible monster’ Shep Smith gets emotional over photo of dead migrants

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

Fox News host Shepard Smith castigated the Trump administration on Wednesday after a heartbreaking photo surfaced showing two dead migrants who had been trying to cross the U.S. southern border.

"This photo is deeply disturbing," Smith warned viewers before showing the photo of a drowned father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande.

"Of course, it is legal to present yourself for asylum in the United States," the Fox News host continued. "Legal under American and legal under international law."

According to Smith, current Trump administration policies "are forcing some who are desperate back home to take the chance at crossing the river."

Continue Reading

Facebook

How a top chicken company cut off black farmers, one by one

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The Trump administration has weakened legal protections for farmers and eased off enforcing rules on powerful meat companies.

After years of working as a sheriff’s deputy and a car dealership manager, John Ingrum used his savings to buy a farm some 50 miles east of Jackson, Mississippi. He planned to raise horses on the land and leave the property to his son.

The farm, named Lovin’ Acres, came with a few chicken houses, which didn’t really interest Ingrum. But then a man showed up from Koch Foods, the country’s fifth-largest poultry processor and one of the main chicken companies in Mississippi. Koch Foods would deliver flocks and feed — all Ingrum would have to do is house the chicks for a few weeks while they grew big enough to slaughter. The company representative wowed Ingrum with projections for the stream of income he could earn, Ingrum recalled in an interview.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Trump and Putin are only frenemies at this point

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

President Trump’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran has hit an obstacle: Russia.

While the United States insists that Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in international airspace last week, Russia rejected the charge on Tuesday and supported Iran’s claim that the Global Hawk drone with a 116-foot wingspan was shot down over Iranian territory.

A top Russian official stated Moscow’s intelligence findings at a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, according to Haaretz, the Israeli daily.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]rawstory.com.

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link