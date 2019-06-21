Fox’s Chris Wallace: Republicans hammered Obama for doing what Trump just did
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace on Friday said that Republicans — including Donald Trump — had “hammered” then-President Barack Obama for deciding not to conduct airstrikes on Syria.
Fox News host Shepard Smith asked Wallace how Trump’s decision to abort a prepared strike on Iran was “different from President Obama pulling back from the red line in Syria?”
“It’s a question you have to ask yourself,” he replied. “First, you ask yourself, if what happened yesterday had happened under President Obama, where the president gives the order to strike, that the planes are in the air and ten minutes before he pulls them back, what would have been the reaction from Republicans and probably Democrats as well?”
“You don’t have to entirely guess because we know,” Wallace said. “And it wasn’t nearly this much of a hair trigger — where the president, President Obama, set the red line back in 2012 and said if Bashar al-Assad had another chemical weapons attack that that would be the red line, the trigger for military action. But before he had ordered it, he pulled back.
“He got hammered,” he continued. “President Obama got hammered and one of the people he got hammered by was Donald Trump, who as recently in 2017 as president said this sent a signal of weakness not only to Syria but around the world about what American resolve is and about what the word of the president meant. Now we have this happening by President Trump on his watch.”
‘Something is wrong’: Fox News host Shep Smith finds some major holes in Trump’s Iran story
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Friday said something was wrong with President Donald Trump's account of his decision to call off an airstrike on Iran.
"Yesterday morning at 11:00 a.m., there was a national security briefing. The president was not in it. At 3:00, there was another briefing during which the president would have been given the details of the strike, including a casualty count," he explained.
"It’s our reporting that he was said to have concerns after that briefing about the casualty count. He then spent some time on the phone and during the 6:00 hour or whenever it was, ten minutes before go, he called it off -- because of the 150 that he just learned about. Something is wrong there."
Missouri man who molested 11-year-old girl and gave her an STD gets no jail time
A 22-year-old Missouri man this week avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to molesting an 11-year-old girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Joseph Meili was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation, roughly two years after he had a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl whom he met online.
After their encounter, the girl subsequently tested positive for chlamydia, according to court documents.
Secrecy-obsessed Trump campaign banning wealthy donors from events for talking to the press: report
According to a report at Politico, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is clamping down on donors -- including those who have contributed over a million dollars -- over fears that they will reveal or leak to the press discussions about campaign strategy discussed in private donor gatherings.
The report starts by noting that conservative high-rollers are relieved of their phones when attending private events so that they can't record what is discussed.
According to Joseph Fogg III, a longtime GOP fundraiser from Florida who attended a donor conference at the Trump International Hotel in Washington last month, he had to place his phone in a locked security pouch as he entered the Presidential Ballroom only to be given access to it after hearing from Vice President Mike Pence and other top Trump officials.