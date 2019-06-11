France smashes neo-Nazi cell over plot to attack Jews, Muslims
French police have smashed a neo-Nazi cell accused of plotting attacks on Jewish or Muslim places of worship, legal sources said Tuesday.
Five members of the group, who were “close in ideology to the neo-Nazi movement” were charged between September and May over the alleged plot, a source close to the investigation said.
“The investigation suggested they were developing an ill-defined plot to carry out an attack, likely to target a place of worship,” the judicial source said.
The sources gave no details of specific targets or motives.
Police in the southeastern city of Grenoble first arrested a man on weapons charges in September 2018. The investigation led them to the four other suspects, two of them minors.
Anti-terrorism investigators took over the investigation in January and charged the suspects with terror offences, including making and transporting explosive devices and being part of a terrorist conspiracy.
While France has repeatedly been targeted by jihadists since 2015, a handful of alleged plots involving far-right extremists have made headlines in recent months.
In November, six people were arrested over an alleged plot to attack President Emmanuel Macron.
In July 2017, a 23-year-old was charged with plotting to assassinate the president at France’s Bastille Day military parade.
The man told investigators he wanted to kill Macron along with “Muslims, Jews, blacks and homosexuals,” and three kitchen knives were found in his car.
In June 2018, 13 people with links to the radical Action des Forces Operationnelles (Operational Forces Action) group were arrested by anti-terrorist police over an alleged plot to attack Muslims.
Conservative offers a brutal assessment of the ‘unhinged’ Republicans who tried to derail the John Dean hearing
On Tuesday, John Dean, White House Counsel under Richard Nixon and a key player in the Watergate hearings, testified before Congress, blowing up the Trump administration's official story on the Mueller report.
Dean was accompanied by law professors Joyce White Vance and Barbara McQuade, who also undercut the claim that the Mueller report exonerates the president.
Writing in The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin praised the attorneys for their testimony and ripped into Republicans trying to obscure the truth. She noted that Dean had been "elegant and restrained" despite the "unhinged Republican committee members."
‘A return…to the dark ages’: Alabama’s controversial chemical castration bill signed into law
A controversial chemical castration law has been signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in an attempt by the state to reduce the number of sex crimes against minors.
"This bill is a step toward protecting children in Alabama," Ivey said in a statement to CNN. The new law dictates that individuals convicted of sex crimes involving minors under the age of 13 must begin the process of chemical castration the month prior to being released from custody. Although offenders must pay for their own chemical castration, but they cannot be denied parole for their inability to afford the procedure.
Father speaks out after his teen daughter is told ‘kill yourself’ in ‘ignorant and hateful’ anti-LGBT attack
A father is speaking out after his high school-aged teen daughter, a lesbian, was the target of harassment and vandalism at their Chicago-area home.
In what police say is a possible hate crime, attackers left a message on a "For Sale" sign: the 800 number to a suicide prevention hotline and the words, "go f*cking KYS." KYS is shorthand for "kill yourself." The attackers for reasons unknown also left dozens of white plastic forks strewn across the lawn.
"Suicide is real and tragic. It's not a joke, it affects way too many families and it is truly hateful to wish it upon another individual," Scott Nelles, the father of the victim, said at a village meeting, Chicago's ABC 7 reports.