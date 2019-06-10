Franklin Graham goes on anti-gay rant — and then gets totally destroyed

Franklin Graham spent one of the biggest gay pride weekends attacking LGBT people, and now he’s getting totally destroyed on social media.

Praising the news that the U.S. State Dept. under President Donald Trump is now banning gay pride flags from flying at American embassies around the world, Graham took to Twitter and Facebook, delivering his message of homophobic nationalism.

“I want to thank President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making the decision not to fly the gay flag over our embassies during June in recognition of gay pride month,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “That is the right decision. The only flag that should fly over our embassies is the flag of the United States of America. The gay pride flag is offensive to Christians and millions of people of other faiths, not only in this country but around the world. The U.S. flag represents our nation—everyone—regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.”

Graham also this weekend highlighted the story of anti-gay Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman, who just lost her case at the Washington State Supreme Court.

“It’s Baronelle’s religious freedoms that are being discriminated against!” Graham tweeted. “Baronelle should have the freedom not to participate in something she feels is wrong,” he added, asking people to pray for her.

Many are taking offense to Graham’s remarks, just as they did recently when he told Pete Buttigieg to “repent” for loving his husband and for being gay. Even his hometown newspaper called Graham’s views “moral manure,” “fringe,” and “gloriously irrelevant.”

Here’s what people are saying in response to Graham’s latest anti-LGBT attacks.

I’m a Christian. The Pride Flag doesn’t offend me.

What DOES offend me is Franklin Graham hijacking Christian vocabulary to promote his own brand of empire-exalting oppression-ignoring hypocritical American nationalism.

There’s more Constantine than Jesus in his rhetoric. https://t.co/acP7WYkJHe

— Robbie Hurlocker (@alphaknight) June 10, 2019

You know what’s offensive to Christians? A greedy man obsessed with homosexuality & abortion (2 things Jesus NEVER mentioned) and judging others & acquiring riches (2 things Jesus told him NOT to do) is not only pretending to be a Christian, but is speaking for all of them again. https://t.co/pkBTX4QPSf — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 9, 2019

No, I don’t pray for demons like you and your ilk. You’re a greedy fraud. You are of the devil Frank. — Scotty D (@GantRenard) June 9, 2019

It offends only fascist Christians. https://t.co/uCUzasm8u9 — John Stoehr’s Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) June 9, 2019

I’m offended that you support & pray for the most corrupt, decadent deviant man who’s ever held office. That you’re a cuckold & a liar & go against everything the bible stands for https://t.co/A2v8SF0lz2 — Eddie (@liberalprick70) June 10, 2019

I am a Christian and the only ppl who offend me are those who lack love, don’t show mercy (even though Jesus taught us to show mercy for WE have been shown mercy), and those who have the audacity to pass judgment on others. https://t.co/yjftNiA98t — Sonya Ramos (@sdbeckrum66) June 10, 2019

Other faiths? You don’t even speak for all Christians. In fact you don’t even speak for most of them. The arrogance of bigots like Graham always astounds me. They speak for their own little hateful congregation and think they represent all Christianity. Fortunately they don’t. https://t.co/ytCQi3HHAD — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) June 10, 2019

Baptised and confirmed Anglican. Holds an Honours Civil Bachelor of Theology.

Queer. https://t.co/JI8dGjg7zg

— Matthew Gomes (@matthewddsg) June 10, 2019

The Jesus I know would have made them a beautiful floral arrangement, then he would have turned towards the pharasees, the religious hypocrites like yourself, and would have told them to LOVE their neighbors as they love themselves. — Maru (@pianogreen) June 10, 2019

One day I pray you wake up and realize the LQBTQ community were placed here by love that craeated YOU. They are uniquely created in Gods image too. FG this is a TEST!Can you love people the way Jesus did? With total commitment /unconditional love? #truthintheredletters#pray4FG — MK (@MKdrexel) June 10, 2019

What he is saying offensive to the LGBTQ community. I bet he hasn’t considered that.

There is nothing wrong with being religious but that is no excuse for homophobia. 🤬🤬🤬

And I hope the pride flag is proudly on show for everyone to see. 🌈 https://t.co/PwUSaLNW8n

— Emma Gennard (@gennard_emma) June 10, 2019

“Bigot” is not a faith. https://t.co/d9CkCN1VIp — Hugo Stiglitz (@artisteboy) June 10, 2019