From bizarre praise to brutal rebukes: Here’s what British politicians have been saying about Trump’s visit

After President Donald Trump arrived in London on Monday morning, June 3, the president and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by members of the British royal family at Buckingham Palace — including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall — before a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II. Trump, who is visiting the U.K. this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, arrived during a chaotic and turbulent time: this Friday, June 7, will be Prime Minister Theresa May’s last day in office. May resigned in frustration after all of her Brexit proposals were voted down in Parliament, and British politicians continue to have heated, angry debates over the specifics of how the U.K. will exit the European Union (EU).

British politicians have had much to say about Trump’s U.K. visit in recent days. Here are some of the things they have been saying.

1. London Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is among the many British politicians who has been a persistent critic of Trump. And with Trump visiting the U.K., Khan declared in a video, “President Trump, if you’re watching this, your values and what you stand for are the complete opposite of London’s values and the values in this country. We think diversity is not a weakness; diversity is a strength.”

Khan also attacked Trump for “rolling back the reproductive rights of women” in the United States. And on Twitter, Khan criticized Trump for failing to take climate change seriously, posting, “You can’t build a wall around the consequences of climate change.”

Trump, in response, has been lambasting Khan on Twitter, unfavorably comparing him to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Theresa May should tell Trump to 'stop governing in self-interest' with regards to climate change, Mayor Sadiq Khan tells @UE ahead of #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/69YwDndDv1 — Unearthed (@UE) June 3, 2019

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

2. Prime Minister Theresa May