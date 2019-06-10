From hiding, ex-Vatican envoy accuses pope of ‘blatantly lying’
A longtime Vatican dissident broke months of silence Monday to accuse Pope Francis of “blatantly lying” in denying knowledge of the sexual abuse allegations against a now-defrocked American cardinal.
Retired Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano told the Washington Post in a series of emails that Francis and his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI must come clean about what they knew of ex-Washington archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s alleged decades of abuse.
Vigano said it is “immensely sad” that Francis was “blatantly lying to the whole world to cover up his wicked deeds” in allegedly protecting McCarrick.
Vigano reiterated his earlier claims that he warned Francis in 2013 about McCarrick.
“How could anybody, especially a pope, forget this?” he said, according to the Post.
Vigano, an iconoclastic Catholic conservative who has rocked the Vatican for years with accusations of corruption and abuse at the highest levels, disappeared last August after penning a sweeping 11-page attack on Francis and Benedict over McCarrick.
In that letter, he said he warned church leaders in 2006 about allegations that McCarrick engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and abuse with male seminarians over a period of decades. The allegations only became public in 2018.
He also wrote of deeply embedded “homosexual networks” that “are strangling the entire church.”
Vigano, who is backed by an ultra-conservative US church faction, called for the pope to resign over his alleged silence.
Francis has rejected the criticism, denying he knew of the powerful McCarrick’s transgressions.
But the pope has become more vocal in calling for the church to be honest and open about the priest sex scandals.
Vigano, 78, whose 2012 accusations of corruption in the Vatican sparked the “Vatileaks” scandal, would not divulge to the Post where he is staying since he retired from the church.
He said his life “is quite normal,” without providing any details.
But he defended his August letter.
“My silence would make me complicit with the abusers, and lead to yet more victims,” he said.
“The results of an honest investigation would be disastrous for the current papacy,” he added.
Bill Barr’s interpretation of this particular part of the Constitution is key to understanding his motives
The New York Times on Monday published a deep-dive into the legal and political career of William Barr, purporting to show that Trump’s attorney general “is neither as apolitical as his defenders claim, nor as partisan as his detractors fear.” But the article also describes Barr’s deference to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, providing a number of examples related to the attorney general’s long-held belief in presidential powers — and effectively undermining claims he’s not as partisan as critics claim.
The charter school ‘dumpster fire’ in Pennsylvania provides an important lesson for 2020 Democratic candidates
Charter schools have finally broken into the national political dialogue, with presidential candidates in the Democratic Party proclaiming their stances on these schools. But a national debate about charters and “school choice” will be an exercise in empty rhetoric unless the candidates’ views are grounded in the real consequences of how charter schools and school choice affect communities.
Although much of the debate is stuck to a bumper sticker message about the need for families to have a choice to attend charter schools, few if any candidates seem willing to acknowledge providing families with an option to choose charters can come with considerable costs to everyone else in the community.
MSNBC airs pointless focus group to find out why eight white people are still voting for Trump
MSNBC on Monday broadcast a focus group of eight Pennsylvania people who voted for President Donald Trump and plan to do so again in 2020.
The focus group was sponsored by Axios and conducted by Engagius.
"My big takeaway is that President Trump is standing tall in northwestern Pennsylvania," Engagius co-founder Rich Thau told MSNBC's Chris Jansing.
"Is there an opening for Democrats?" Jansing wondered.
"There wasn't a lot," Thau explained. "Most of these people who voted for Obama and then voted for Trump really like Donald Trump. In other places we visited, there are a lot of people who would rather have Barack Obama back. But these people in northwestern Pennsylvania, they're happy with Donald Trump."