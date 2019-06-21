Quantcast
Connect with us

Fundamentalist Christian who founded ‘Biblical Flat Earth Society’ busted on 56 counts of child sexual exploitation

Published

1 min ago

on

A fundamentalist Christian man who is the self-proclaimed founder of the “Biblical Flat Earth Society” was arrested this week and charged with 56 counts of child sexual exploitation.

Local news station WTVD reports that to-year-old Durham, North Carolina resident Phillip Stephen Stallings is facing dozens of charges of sexually exploiting minors after he allegedly “downloaded media that involved minors engaging in sexual activities.”

In addition to facing 28 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Stallings this week was also served with a warrant related to financial card theft and cyberstalking.

Stallings’s personal website promotes his belief that the Earth is flat and cites biblical justifications for this provably false belief. Stallings believes that there is a conspiracy among the so-called Illuminati to “cover up the flat Earth” that is “certainly connected to sun worship which goes all the way back to Nimrod and the tower of Babel.”

In addition to floating “flat Earth” theories, Stallings also promotes YouTube videos about “biblical teaching on feminism, transvestites, sodomites and women in the military.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP minority holds Oregon Senate hostage as right-wing militia groups push for armed standoff

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Republicans are tired of being a minority in the state legislature, so they are walking out to prevent Democrats from passing bills they don't like.

GOP state senators left the Oregon Capitol with no apparent plans to return before the 2019 legislative session ends June 30 to protest House Bill 2020, a sweeping proposal to regulate carbon emissions, reported The Oregonian.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has made climate change legislation a top priority, but Senate Republicans are blocking that bill -- and the rest of the Democratic agenda -- by walking out and denying a quorum.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks’ refusal to talk made Don McGahn and other Trump aides’ legal woes worse — here’s how

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, the White House's use of a lawyer to stand by and block any Congressional lawmaker questions posed to former Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks ended up giving investigating Democrats the reason they were looking for to skip playing nice with ex-Trump officials and head straight to the courts with an ironclad case.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet ridicules Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet: ‘Isn’t that a Stormy Daniels film?’

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

As one might expect, Twitter users were both amused and appalled on Friday morning when President Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. was "cocked and loaded" before he called off a military assault on Iran.

Confirming -- as well as responding -- to a report that he had called off what could have been a major step into a war with the Middle Eastern country, the president tweeted: "On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link