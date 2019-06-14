Quantcast
Connect with us

Gay conversion therapy group fined $3.5 million — after brazenly refusing court order to shut down

Published

1 min ago

on

A judged ordered a popular conversation therapy group to pay $3.5 million after it refused to shut down its operation after a 2015 court order, reported NBC News.

“It’s a deterrent and a warning shot,” plaintiff Michael Ferguson told NBC News. “If you’re practicing conversion therapy, make no mistake that you will be found out and you will be punished. We are not going to tolerate these practices on members of our community any longer, particularly the most vulnerable.”

Victims of the group, which calls itself Jews Offering New Alternatives for Healing (JONAH), spoke out about the harm done to them as a result of the conversion therapy.

“In the three-and-a-half week jury trial, former clients of JONAH attested to the extreme harms they experienced as a result of its services. The organization referred patients to conversion therapists like Alan Downing, who plaintiffs testified ordered them to strip naked and beat pillows that represented their mothers in order to ‘cure’ them of their same-sex attractions,” the report said.

“The most important thing was to get the defendants to stop engaging in dangerous behavior that puts young people at risk,” David Dinielli, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s LGBTQ rights and special litigation project said.

Read the full report here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gay conversion therapy group fined $3.5 million — after brazenly refusing court order to shut down

Published

1 min ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

A judged ordered a popular conversation therapy group to pay $3.5 million after it refused to shut down its operation after a 2015 court order, reported NBC News.

"It's a deterrent and a warning shot," plaintiff Michael Ferguson told NBC News. "If you're practicing conversion therapy, make no mistake that you will be found out and you will be punished. We are not going to tolerate these practices on members of our community any longer, particularly the most vulnerable."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AG Barr’s DOJ makes up excuse as administration’s rationalization for refusing to turn over Trump’s tax returns

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

Attorney General William Barr offered a novel legal theory as a rationalization for why the administration is refusing to obey the law in turning over Trump's tax returns.

The Department of Just Office of Legal Counsel unveiled a new legal opinion to defend their position in a Friday afternoon news dump.

A nearly 100-year-old law required the Internal Revenue Service to turn over Trump's tax returns to Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), the chair of the House Ways and Means committee. But the Trump administration refused to comply, making up a requirement of "legitimate legislative purpose."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The only thing worse than Trump is his base: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 14, 2019

By

On Monday, conservative columnist Max Boot ripped President Donald Trump's supporters for failing to hold the president accountable in a column for The Washington Post. 

Boot noted that in one week, Trump's base has shown their motive and missed opportunities to condemn the president over his unprecedented actions.

"The Trump administration presents a series of unanswerable moral riddles. What's worse — President Trump's outrageous acts? His gaslighting? His followers' eagerness to join him in coverups and lies? All three were on display this week, as they have been pretty much every week since Jan 20, 2017," Boot wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link