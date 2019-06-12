Quantcast
George Conway and Neal Katyal demolish Trump’s latest effort to claim tyrannical power

Published

2 hours ago

on

Conservative lawyer George Conway — who happens to be married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — teamed up with former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Wednesday in an op-ed denouncing President Donald Trump’s latest claim to have tyrant-like powers.

They took issue with Trump’s response to the congression investigation of his finances. In a new court filing this week, Trump’s lawyers submitted an argument claiming that Congress doesn’t have the authority to investigate crimes. They argued that the executive branch — which, of course, is led by Trump — is the only branch that can investigate crimes.

This argument, Katyal and Conway said, showed “contempt toward the most foundational precept of our democracy — that no person, not even the president, is above the law.”

They continued: “Congress investigates lawbreaking, and potential lawbreaking, all the time. Mobsters, fraudsters, government employees, small companies, big companies — like it or not, all types of people and businesses get subpoenaed from time to time, so that Congress can figure out whether current laws are effective, whether new laws are needed, whether sufficient governmental resources are being devoted to the task, whether more disclosure to the government or the public is required, or greater penalties, and so on.”

Trump’s lawyers argued that this claim would pose virtually no limits on Congress’s investigatory power. But indeed, Congress’s investigatory authority is vast, reined in by the fact that lawmakers are accountable to the voters.

“England’s King George III was above the law, but the founders of our republic wanted a system that would divide power and have the branches check each other,” they explained. “The idea that only the president can investigate the president is an argument for autocrats, not Americans.”

They also noted that Trump’s lawyers seem off a “grudging” admission that impeachment expands Congress’s investigatory authority, but even this is “only half-right.”

“Yes, Congress could investigate Trump’s finances in an impeachment proceeding, but it can do so without launching the formal process of impeachment,” they wrote. Nevertheless, Katyal and Conway see the argument as a virtual invitation to start impeachment anyway, which was justified by the Mueller report regardless.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Bill Barr is going to haul in CIA officers for questioning about whether they were too mean to Trump: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that as part of his overarching investigation into how the Russia probe was conducted, Attorney General William Barr has directed the Justice Department to look into the practices of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Barr has tapped John Durham, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to oversee the interviewing of CIA agents, and the agency director, Gina Haspel, has said she will give Barr whatever he needs.

According to the Times, although no one at the CIA is under criminal suspicion, the investigation has "provoked anxiety" at the agency, and "senior agency officials have questioned why the C.I.A.'s analytical work should be subjected to a federal prosecutor's scrutiny."

Don Jr. swears he has ‘nothing to correct’ about his previous Trump Tower testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, while arriving at the Capitol for a second round of questioning before the Senate, Donald Trump Jr. told reporters that he has "nothing to correct" about his testimony:

"Are you here to correct your testimony?"

"Nothing to correct," Donald Trump Jr. tells ABC News' @caphilltrish as he arrives on Capitol Hill to appear for a second time before the Senate Intelligence Committee. https://t.co/Jy5gF2wMNX pic.twitter.com/j6Xau8EMYE

