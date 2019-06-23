Quantcast
George Conway doubles down by tweeting Trump's sexual assault history: 'Further evidence of this president's sociopathy'

Published

1 hour ago

on

George Conway, husband to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, on Sunday called the evidence “quite compelling” that President Donald Trump raped or sexually mistreated multiple women.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, U.S. House candidate Brianna Wu tweeted about 23 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

On Sunday, George Conway retweeted each of Wu’s tweets to highlight the 23 women.

Conway noted in a subsequent tweet: “Also, as a matter of (1) common sense and life experience, and (2) what we’ve all now seen for the last three years, what are the odds that: (1) all these women are lying? and (2) Donald Trump is lying?”

“No one expects their presidents to be angels. But this pattern of conduct is further evidence of this president’s sociopathy,” he wrote, adding, “Quite compelling evidence, I should say.”

Conway’s tweets come a day after The Washington Post published an op-ed by the prominent lawyer.

Conway argued that Republicans who accused Bill Clinton of rape shouldn’t be silent while Trump is accused of the same.

“Republicans or conservatives who promoted [Juanita] Broaddrick’s charges would be hypocritical if they fail to champion [E. Jean] Carroll and condemn Trump,” he insisted.

