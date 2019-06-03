George Will: Hiding the USS John McCain is even more ‘disgusting’ because a White House staffer ordered it

Conservative columnist George Will on Monday asserted that the decision to hide the USS John McCain would have been “less disgusting” if military brass had not bowed down to White House staffers.

Over the weekend, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that someone on the president’s advance team made a request directly to the Seventh Fleet to hide the ship from Trump’s view when he recently visited Japan.

“This would be far less alarming and disgusting, frankly, if the president had ordered it,” Will told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Monday. “Because we know that would have been in character.”

“I do not think the president has politicized the military,” he continued. “I think they’ve politicized themselves. What’s shocking about this is someone in the Pacific Fleet didn’t have enough sense to tell a 24 year old — if it was as Mick Mulvaney suggests — to buzz off and quit trying to move American warships.”

“What’s really alarming is the saturation of all American life by politics and by animosity generated by presidential politics,” Will added, “has reached the highest levels of the military such that a senior officer didn’t have enough sense to say no.”

