George Will: Hiding the USS John McCain is even more ‘disgusting’ because a White House staffer ordered it
Conservative columnist George Will on Monday asserted that the decision to hide the USS John McCain would have been “less disgusting” if military brass had not bowed down to White House staffers.
Over the weekend, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that someone on the president’s advance team made a request directly to the Seventh Fleet to hide the ship from Trump’s view when he recently visited Japan.
“This would be far less alarming and disgusting, frankly, if the president had ordered it,” Will told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Monday. “Because we know that would have been in character.”
“I do not think the president has politicized the military,” he continued. “I think they’ve politicized themselves. What’s shocking about this is someone in the Pacific Fleet didn’t have enough sense to tell a 24 year old — if it was as Mick Mulvaney suggests — to buzz off and quit trying to move American warships.”
“What’s really alarming is the saturation of all American life by politics and by animosity generated by presidential politics,” Will added, “has reached the highest levels of the military such that a senior officer didn’t have enough sense to say no.”
Pompeo admits Kushner peace plan is likely unworkable as Trump’s son-in-law dehumanizes Palestinians
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan could be seen as "unexecutable" while Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, suggested that Palestinians aren't capable of governing themselves.
Kushner, who's in charge of the administration's supposed peace plan, made the comments in an interview that aired Sunday on "Axios on HBO." He told interviewer Jonathan Swan that there is a "high bar" for Palestinians to be rid of Israeli interference.
WATCH: British TV debate erupts as conservative gets hammered for defending Trump’s visit
President Donald Trump visited the United Kingdom on Monday, provoking mass protests. The first couple was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
In a Sky News clip posted to Twitter, Labour MP Stephen Doughty argued that Trump should not have been honored with an official state visit.
"He shouldn't have come, Jacob," Doughty told Jacob Rees Mogg, a conservative member of parliament.
"We have state visits with countries we have to deal with," Mogg offered.
"It was grossly naive of the PM to have offered President Trump a state visit," Dougthy insisted.
Catholic bishop doubles down after his startlingly homophobic tweet goes viral
Providence, Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin found himself under fire this weekend after he posted an extremely homophobic tweet warning his fellow Catholics about LGBTQ Pride month and falsely claiming that gay pride and gay "culture" are "especially harmful for children."
https://twitter.com/ThomasJTobin1/status/1134784500372770817
The tweet went viral, but Bishop Tobin got "ratioed," meaning his remarks were so offensive the number of people who took time to comment outweighed the likes and retweets exponentially.