German killer nurse gets life for 85 hospital murders
A German nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country’s post-war history was handed a life sentence Thursday for murdering 85 patients in his care.
Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Niels Hoegel’s killing spree “incomprehensible”.
The 42-year-old murdered patients selected at random with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, when he was caught in the act.
Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders.
The exhumation and autopsy of more than 130 bodies were necessary to build the case for the prosecution.
Police suspect that Hoegel’s final death toll may be more than 200.
But the court was unable to say for sure because of gaps in Hoegel’s memory and because many likely victims were cremated before autopsies could be performed.
Buehrmann of the regional court in the northern city of Oldenburg said the number of deaths at Hoegel’s hands “surpasses human imagination”.
He expressed regret that the court had not been “fully able to lift the fog” for loved ones about other likely victims.
On the final day of hearings on Wednesday, Hoegel asked his victims’ families for forgiveness for his “horrible acts”.
“I would like to sincerely apologise for everything I did to you over the course of years,” he said.
Caught in 2005 while injecting an unprescribed medication into a patient in Delmenhorst, Hoegel was sentenced in 2008 to seven years in prison for attempted murder.
A second trial followed in 2014-2015 under pressure from victims’ families.
He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of five other victims and given the maximum sentence of 15 years — called a life sentence in Germany.
At the start of the third trial in October, Buehrmann said its main aim was to establish the full scope of the killing that was allowed to go unchecked for years.
“It is like a house with dark rooms — we want to bring light into the darkness,” he said.
‘Trump’s anti-Constitutional rot is infecting Bill Barr’: Former top Justice Department lawyer
Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC host Brian Williams that he loves the Justice Department and has respected every attorney general regardless of the party they've been appointed under. But when it comes to Attorney General Bill Barr, something is very wrong.
"I do feel like President Trump's anti-Constitutional rot is infecting now the Attorney general, the highest legal officer in the land. And in particular, that clip you just showed, I think, demonstrates the problem," Katyal said.
He noted that last week Barr told CBS that the special counsel could have made a decision and the office of legal counsel opinion doesn't mean what Robert Mueller thinks it means. When Katyal was watching the confirmation hearing of Barr, he said the exact opposite.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3: Weaponized white feminism
Sometimes white feminism is so emphatic in its insistence that the world reckons with it that it obliterates all else in its path. I’ve long understood this. But I didn’t expect to receive a reminder while recently co-moderating a discussion of “When They See Us.”
Netflix’s limited series, created, co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay, is a restorative act in many respects, the most vital being its insistent focus on the stories of the five black men wrongfully accused and convicted of the rape and beating of a jogger, Trisha Meili, that took place in 1989.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ready to see Trump ‘in prison’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) might be holding her caucus back on impeachment, but she admitted Wednesday that she'd like to see him "in prison."
The moment came during a tense meeting with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Politico reported. Multiple sources said that many officials have been battling behind closed doors about investigations into Trump.
“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to sources. She still wants to see him fall at the ballot box, but the results of Trump losing the 2020 elections would likely mean several criminal trials.