‘Get off me’: Police called to PM hopeful Boris Johnson’s home after ‘row’
Police were called to the home of leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner after reports of a heated row, according to British media, hours after he was named in the final two in the race to become prime minister.
The Guardian daily reported that officers were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging at the south London property.a
The paper said late Friday Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds could be heard telling former London mayor Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat”.
London’s Metropolitan Police said it responded to a call from a local resident at 12:24 am on Friday (2324 GMT Thursday).
A police spokesman said: “The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.
“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.
“There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”
The neighbour, who said they recorded the altercation from inside their home, told the Guardian: “I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say ‘We’re okay’. I knocked three times and no one came to the door.”
It was also reported that the neighbour heard “a couple of very loud screams” and a “loud bang” which shook the house.
The Press Association news agency reported Johnson’s spokesman did not respond to repeated calls for comment.
Ex-foreign secretary Johnson on Saturday kicks off a month-long nationwide tour in his bid to win over grassroots Conservatives to become prime minister.
After five rounds of secret voting by MPs in the governing Conservative Party, Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the two final contenders out of an original field of 13 hopefuls.
MSNBC guest obliterates Trump for ducking facts in E. Jean Carroll sex assault accusation: ‘She’s the 16th woman’
On MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," Washington Examiner reporter Laura Barrón-López castigated President Donald Trump for his attempt to silence E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the president raped her in a department store in the 90s in her upcoming book.
"Laura, what should we make of the response to this?" said Gura. "The president coming out with this statement very quickly after this was published online, i'm going to read a little bit from it, because I think one facet of this particularly is worth noting. 'Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves or sell a book or carry out a political agenda, like Julie Swetnick, who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.' This arc, this line the president is drawing to one of the accusers who came out in the confirmation hearing."
‘Drums of war are beating’: Bernie Sanders says everything must be done to prevent US attack on Iran
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and 2020 presidential candidate, speaks during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry event in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., on Friday, June 21, 2019. In an op-ed published Friday night, Sanders called on Congress to do "everything it can to prevent" an attack on Iran. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
As the threat of war "looms" amidst a coordinated push by the Trump administration that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on the U.S. Congress and the American people to work together to ensure that another mistake like the 2003 invasion of Iraq—"the biggest foreign policy disaster in American history"—is not allowed to happen again.
Merkel says neo-Nazis must be tackled ‘without taboos’
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said Germany must resist neo-Nazis "without any taboos" following the killing of a local politician by a suspected right-wing extremist.
Such violence "must be resisted from the outset and without any taboos," Merkel said during an address to the Protestant Church Congress in the western city of Dortmund.
"This is why the state is called upon (to act) at all levels and the federal government takes this very, very seriously," said Merkel.
Her remarks came days after police arrested an alleged neo-Nazi for shooting dead Kassel city local politician Walter Luebcke -- Merkel's fellow Christan Democrat -- at his home in the western town on June 2.