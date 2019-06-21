‘Girl, bye!’ Watch CNN’s April Ryan tell Sarah Sanders off and mock her farewell party
In a new video posted to Instagram on Friday, CNN’s April Ryan lambasted outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for failing to do her job as the possibility of outright war with Iran has dramatically increased.
“I’m on a cross-country flight and very disturbed that in the midst of serious issues of possible strikes against Iran that there was no briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In over 100+ days, the day that she should have had a briefing, she didn’t. Serious issues of life and death. Serious issues of war. And this administration chooses not to brief the American public?” she said. “Shame.”
She continued: “Everything comes to the White House from war to peace — and everything in between. And there was potential war. And no one stood at that podium to explain to the American public what was going on. But we see it in a tweet. We deserve better.”
Ryan also subtly criticized that farewell party that members of the press have decided to throw for Sanders as she prepares to leave the White House by the end of the month. The party itself has been widely criticized, given Sanders’ open hostility to the press and frequent deception and lies on behalf of the president.
“Sarah Huckabee, have your party,” said Ryan. “I won’t be there. Girl, bye!”
Watch the video below:
We Deserve Better: It has been 100+ days since we’ve had a White House press briefing. It’s unacceptable and the American people deserve better. Our nation faced potential war and Sarah Sanders didn’t prepare any of us. Shameful! #WhiteHouse #FreedomOfThePress #SarahSanders
Missouri denies license to US state’s sole abortion clinic
The Missouri state health department on Friday denied a license to the only abortion clinic in the midwestern US state, but it will remain open pending a court ruling.
The denial of the license was announced by Planned Parenthood, which operates the abortion clinic in the city of St. Louis.
"Missouri's health department weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a tweet.
"The fate of abortion access now rests in a court's hands."
A Missouri court is currently examining the move to deny the license to the clinic, and the judge in the case has issued a preliminary injunction allowing it to remain open for the time being.
Trump accused of raping author E. Jean Carroll in department store dressing room
Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
The 75-year-old Elle columnist describes the attack, along with five other sexual assaults by other men, in an excerpt from her new book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, published by New York Magazine.
She ran into the future president at the Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996, and he recognized her as "that advice lady" from her "Ask E. Jean" TV show for the cable station America’s Talking, a precursor to MSNBC.
Rap superstar Cardi B indicted over strip club brawl
A grand jury has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip club brawl, a spokeswoman for Queens prosecutors said Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts including two felonies against the rap superstar.
Initially facing only misdemeanor charges over the 2018 incident, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney's office.That offer would have given the 26-year-old Grammy winner conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.
The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.