GOP attorneys release a devastating video that lays out the case for Trump’s prosecution

A group of prominent Republican attorneys this week released a new video arguing that President Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice by special counsel Robert Mueller had Department of Justice guidelines allowed for the indictment of a sitting president.

The video features three prominent lawyers who have served under Republican presidents: Jeffrey Harris, who served as deputy associate Attorney General under President Ronald Reagan; Paul Rosenzweig, a deputy assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for former President George W. Bush; and Donald Ayer, who served as deputy Attorney General for George H.W. Bush.

The attorneys begin the video by arguing that Attorney General Bill Barr did not present a “fair and accurate” summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and they say he left out important information to make the report seem far less damning than it actually was with regards to whether the president obstructed justice.

“Obstruction of justice and perjury are far more important than most normal crimes,” Rosenzweig explains to viewers. “They go to the absolute core of how the rule of law functions in this society.”

Toward the end of the video, Ayer threw down the gauntlet at GOP lawmakers who have been brushing off the Mueller report as a nonstory.

“One of the most disturbing things to me is the conduct of Republicans, in the Senate and in the House,” he said. “These are actually smart people. They know that there is a damning case, in the Mueller report, of obstruction of justice by the president, and they are acting like it’s not. And that’s just flatly dishonest. And they seem to be doing it because they think Trump is the only game in town.”

Watch the video below.