GOP chairwoman makes D-Day all about Trump — and scolds Americans who aren’t ‘celebrating’ him

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Wednesday went on Fox Business to complain about coverage that President Donald Trump has received on his trip to Europe this week — and she said that the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France should be a time to “celebrate” him.

In a video clip posted on the Republican Party’s official Twitter account, McDaniel accused the media of undermining Trump’s overseas trip, even though the president has spent a significant portion of it sending out angry tweets to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and singer Bette Midler.

“We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day,” she told host Stuart Varney. “This is the time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America, and I don’t think the American people like the constant negativity.”

McDaniel also claimed that “there are times when we should be lifting up our president.”

