GOP chairwoman makes D-Day all about Trump — and scolds Americans who aren’t ‘celebrating’ him
Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Wednesday went on Fox Business to complain about coverage that President Donald Trump has received on his trip to Europe this week — and she said that the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France should be a time to “celebrate” him.
In a video clip posted on the Republican Party’s official Twitter account, McDaniel accused the media of undermining Trump’s overseas trip, even though the president has spent a significant portion of it sending out angry tweets to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and singer Bette Midler.
“We are celebrating the anniversary, 75 years of D-Day,” she told host Stuart Varney. “This is the time where we should be celebrating our President, the great achievements of America, and I don’t think the American people like the constant negativity.”
McDaniel also claimed that “there are times when we should be lifting up our president.”
Trump claims his election improved the environment: ‘I want crystal clean water and air’
President Donald Trump claimed his election somehow made the air and water cleaner in the United States.
The president arrived Wednesday in Ireland for a brief visit between his three-day trip to the United Kingdom and a stop in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“We have the cleanest air in the world in the United States," Trump told reporters during a news conference with Irish prime minister Varadkar, "and it’s gotten better since I’m president."
"We have the cleanest water," he added. "It’s crystal clean, and I always say I want crystal clean water and air ... We’re setting records environmentally.”
Commentary
The gig is up on the gig economy
Uber just filed its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. Although it lost $1bn, investors may still do well because the losses appear to be declining.
Uber drivers, on the other hand, aren’t doing well. According to a recent study, about half of New York’s Uber drivers are supporting families with children, yet 40% depend on Medicaid and another 18% on food stamps.
